Chris Gunter (right) joins manager Robert Page (left), Alan Knill and Eric Ramsay on Wales' coaching team

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Former Wales defender Chris Gunter has joined manager Robert Page's coaching staff for the March internationals.

Gunter, 33, won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career before announcing his retirement from international football on 9 March.

The full-back became the first male player to win a century of Wales caps, in a friendly against Mexico in March 2021.

Gunter continues to play at club level for AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

The Football Association of Wales say Gunter's role with the senior team this week is "seen as part of a transition into future coaching work".

Confirming he will miss their next two games, Wimbledon said it had been pre-agreed that Gunter "would be allowed to fulfil his wish to pursue coaching opportunities with Wales", adding "we wish Chris every success in his new role".

Page recently bolstered his backroom staff with the addition of Manchester United first-team coach Eric Ramsay and West Ham's Nick Davies, both on a part-time basis.

Former Wales assistant coach Kit Symons left his role in January following their disappointing 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gunter followed fellow Wales greats Gareth Bale and Joe Allen in retiring in the wake of last year's tournament.

Wales are currently preparing for their first game since losing all three group matches in only their second World Cup finals.

They begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split on Saturday, 25 March, before welcoming Latvia to Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 28 March.