Dominic Hyam has represented Scotland at under-21 level

Scotland have called up Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Hyam for the first time as they prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

Hyam, 27, replaces fellow centre-back Jack Hendry who has been forced to withdraw amid recent injury issues.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been drafted into the squad.

Hyam, who was born in Fife and played for Scotland at under-21 level, has 36 appearances for Blackburn this term.

He joined Rovers, who sit fifth in the English Championship, in the summer after five years with Coventry City.

Scotland host Cyprus on Saturday and then Spain on Tuesday at Hampden as they begin their quest to qualify for back-to-back European Championships.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Dominic Hyam, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes