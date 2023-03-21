Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra time to win last season's Women's FA Cup at Wembley

Women's FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn against Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Emma Hayes' side, currently top of the Women's Super League (WSL), are seeking to lift the FA Cup for the third successive season.

They travel to Villa, who shocked last year's losing finalists Manchester City 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United host Brighton in the other semi-final.

Neither Manchester United nor Brighton have previously reached the Women's FA Cup final, meaning a first-time finalist is guaranteed.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, 16 April, with the final at Wembley on 14 May.

2022-23 Women's FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea