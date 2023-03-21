Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ally McCoist says brining in former professional footballers to help advise on VAR calls would help solve some of the technology's problems (Scottish Sun) external-link .

St Mirren are set to open talks with manager Stephen Robinson over a new contract (Daily Record) external-link .

Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Hyam is set for a late Scotland call-up (Scottish Daily Mail - subscription required) external-link .

After talks over a new deal with Celtic stalled, Southampton are ready to make a £10m offer for winger Liel Abada (Scottish Daily Mail - subscription required) external-link .

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson will have to watch his side's next match from the stand - after picking up a suspension following his yellow card against Celtic(Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Charlie Nicholas believes Kyogo and Reo Hatate being snubbed by Japan will affect their future transfer value to Celtic (Daily Record) external-link .

Barry Robson has earned the right to be in the mix for the manager's job at Aberdeen according to former Dons striker Duncan Shearer (Press & Journal) external-link .

