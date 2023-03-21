Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sampaoli has failed to make an impact since his return to the club

Sevilla have sacked Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli with the club two points above the La Liga relegation zone.

The former Chile and Argentina coach, 63, joined Sevilla in October for a second stint in charge.

They have lost five of their past seven matches and are currently 14th in the table.

However, they have made it into the quarter-finals of the Europa League and will face Manchester United over two legs next month.

Sampaoli's last game in charge was a 2-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Getafe which leaves them on on 28 points with 12 games left.

Sevilla said they are "already working on recruiting a new coach as soon as possible".

Their first game after the international break is at 15th-placed Cadiz on Saturday, 1 April.