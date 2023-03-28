Last updated on .From the section Football

Kieffer Moore's goal was his 10th for Wales

Wales maintained their good start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Kieffer Moore's header gave them a 1-0 win over Latvia and put them top of Group D.

Wales took the lead shortly before the break as Moore's powerful header from Daniel James' cross nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

Neco Williams rattled the crossbar as Wales pushed for a second goal.

Wales gave record scorer Gareth Bale a guard of honour before the match as he said goodbye to the home supporters.

It proved a night to celebrate for Wales as they moved top of their group thanks to their away goal scored in Croatia, who were 2-0 winners in Turkey and also have four points from their opening two games.

Considering their injury issues, retirements and disappointing World Cup, Wales will feel delighted with their start as they bid to reach Germany in 2024.

Gareth Bale is Wales men's record scorer and cap holder with 41 goals in 111 internationals

Wales impress after Gareth Bale goodbye

So much of the talk ahead of the start of this campaign had been about how Wales will be able to move on from the retirement of their captain, record caps holder and top goal-scorer Bale, the giant of Welsh football who has at times carried an entire nation on his shoulders.

Wales' fans were given a chance to say goodbye to their talisman before the match as he was introduced to the crowd and given a standing ovation.

"What an honour is has been to represent this country and play in front of the best fans in the world," he said.

"You supported me and my family and all the team through the lowest of the lows and the highest of highs.

"I can't thank you enough and it's been the biggest pleasure of playing in front of you my whole career.

"I will miss playing in front of you but make sure you keep supporting the boys.

"You, the fans, are Welsh football. You make it so special. Hopefully I will see you soon in the future. Thank you."

There was a sense that Bale's appearance would add to another special night for Wales fans at the Cardiff City Stadium as the atmosphere crackled and their breakthrough moment arrived four minutes before the interval when Moore powered home a header after James' pinpoint cross.

It was no less than Wales deserved for a positive, front-foot display and they were agonisingly close to a second goal when Latvian goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors made a spectacular save to tip Williams' effort onto the crossbar.

After being outplayed for huge spells in Croatia, Wales knew the perils of only having a one-goal advantage in a game they were dominating, but they showed enough discipline to hold their lead without any major scares.

Chris Gunter has been added to the Wales coaching staff following his international retirement

Wales build on surprise Split point

After unexpectedly clinching a last-gasp draw against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Split, this represented a chance for Robert Page's side to solidify a strong start to the Euro qualifying campaign as they bid to reach the European Championships for a third time in succession.

Wales might have gone ahead inside five minutes as the ground still reverberated with noise following Bale's speech and the always rousing version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, as James' direct run and pinpoint cross found Harry Wilson, but he fired straight at Steinbors in the Latvian goal.

However, Latvia were also guilty of spurning a big early chance as Danny Ward needed to be at full-stretch to save Marcis Oss' volley from a corner, while Vladislavs Gutkovskis also forced him to save a back-heeled effort.

Ward also produced a fine second-half save to deny Gutkovskis again as the visitors showed why they have been a tougher test on their travels than at home in World Cup qualifying, where only the Netherlands managed to beat them.

However, it was largely Wales doing the pressing in Cardiff with Moore heading wide and Moore, Williams and Ethan Ampadu all seeing shots from distance flash past the upright.

Wilson almost added to Wales' advantage on the stroke of half-time, but Steinbors denied him adroitly.

However, Moore gave Wales lift-off and they maintained the pressure after the break, with Wilson twice coming close to extending their lead and Steinbors forced to make an incredible stop to deny Williams.

Latvia pushed as Wales' nerves grew, but unlike in Split, there was to be no late heroics.