European Championship Qualifying - Group D
WalesWales1LatviaLatvia0

Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales beat Latvia thanks to Moore header

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kieffer Moore scores Wales' opening goal
Kieffer Moore's goal was his 10th for Wales

Wales maintained their good start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Kieffer Moore's header gave them a 1-0 win over Latvia and put them top of Group D.

Wales took the lead shortly before the break as Moore's powerful header from Daniel James' cross nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

Neco Williams rattled the crossbar as Wales pushed for a second goal.

Wales gave record scorer Gareth Bale a guard of honour before the match as he said goodbye to the home supporters.

It proved a night to celebrate for Wales as they moved top of their group thanks to their away goal scored in Croatia, who were 2-0 winners in Turkey and also have four points from their opening two games.

Considering their injury issues, retirements and disappointing World Cup, Wales will feel delighted with their start as they bid to reach Germany in 2024.

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale is Wales men's record scorer and cap holder with 41 goals in 111 internationals

Wales impress after Gareth Bale goodbye

So much of the talk ahead of the start of this campaign had been about how Wales will be able to move on from the retirement of their captain, record caps holder and top goal-scorer Bale, the giant of Welsh football who has at times carried an entire nation on his shoulders.

Wales' fans were given a chance to say goodbye to their talisman before the match as he was introduced to the crowd and given a standing ovation.

"What an honour is has been to represent this country and play in front of the best fans in the world," he said.

"You supported me and my family and all the team through the lowest of the lows and the highest of highs.

"I can't thank you enough and it's been the biggest pleasure of playing in front of you my whole career.

"I will miss playing in front of you but make sure you keep supporting the boys.

"You, the fans, are Welsh football. You make it so special. Hopefully I will see you soon in the future. Thank you."

There was a sense that Bale's appearance would add to another special night for Wales fans at the Cardiff City Stadium as the atmosphere crackled and their breakthrough moment arrived four minutes before the interval when Moore powered home a header after James' pinpoint cross.

It was no less than Wales deserved for a positive, front-foot display and they were agonisingly close to a second goal when Latvian goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors made a spectacular save to tip Williams' effort onto the crossbar.

After being outplayed for huge spells in Croatia, Wales knew the perils of only having a one-goal advantage in a game they were dominating, but they showed enough discipline to hold their lead without any major scares.

Wales' bench celebrate their opening goal
Chris Gunter has been added to the Wales coaching staff following his international retirement

Wales build on surprise Split point

After unexpectedly clinching a last-gasp draw against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Split, this represented a chance for Robert Page's side to solidify a strong start to the Euro qualifying campaign as they bid to reach the European Championships for a third time in succession.

Wales might have gone ahead inside five minutes as the ground still reverberated with noise following Bale's speech and the always rousing version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, as James' direct run and pinpoint cross found Harry Wilson, but he fired straight at Steinbors in the Latvian goal.

However, Latvia were also guilty of spurning a big early chance as Danny Ward needed to be at full-stretch to save Marcis Oss' volley from a corner, while Vladislavs Gutkovskis also forced him to save a back-heeled effort.

Ward also produced a fine second-half save to deny Gutkovskis again as the visitors showed why they have been a tougher test on their travels than at home in World Cup qualifying, where only the Netherlands managed to beat them.

However, it was largely Wales doing the pressing in Cardiff with Moore heading wide and Moore, Williams and Ethan Ampadu all seeing shots from distance flash past the upright.

Wilson almost added to Wales' advantage on the stroke of half-time, but Steinbors denied him adroitly.

However, Moore gave Wales lift-off and they maintained the pressure after the break, with Wilson twice coming close to extending their lead and Steinbors forced to make an incredible stop to deny Williams.

Latvia pushed as Wales' nerves grew, but unlike in Split, there was to be no late heroics.

Line-ups

Wales

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Ward
  • 5Mepham
  • 6Rodon
  • 3N Williams
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Morrell
  • 15Ampadu
  • 20JamesSubstituted forBroadheadat 73'minutes
  • 8WilsonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCabangoat 90+4'minutes
  • 10RamseySubstituted forCooperat 90+2'minutes
  • 13Moore

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Fox
  • 4Cabango
  • 7Cooper
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Harris
  • 17James
  • 18Lockyer
  • 19Burns
  • 21Davies
  • 22Thomas
  • 23Broadhead

Latvia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 3Oss
  • 5CernomordijsBooked at 58mins
  • 2SorokinsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forJurkovskisat 45'minutes
  • 10IkaunieksSubstituted forJaunzemsat 58'minutes
  • 17ZjuzinsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSaveljevsat 83'minutes
  • 6Tobers
  • 14CiganiksSubstituted forVarslavansat 70'minutes
  • 9Gutkovskis
  • 20UldrikisSubstituted forKrollisat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Varslavans
  • 7Tonisevs
  • 8Emsis
  • 12Ozols
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 15Ikaunieks
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 18Stuglis
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Balodis
  • 22Saveljevs
  • 23Purins
Referee:
Giorgi Kruashvili

Match Stats

Home TeamWalesAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales 1, Latvia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales 1, Latvia 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Ben Cabango replaces Harry Wilson.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Oliver Cooper replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Wales).

  6. Post update

    Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksejs Saveljevs with a headed pass following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Wales).

  10. Post update

    Renars Varslavans (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renars Varslavans (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Raimonds Krollis.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Aleksejs Saveljevs replaces Arturs Zjuzins.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  17. Post update

    Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

  19. Post update

    Nathan Broadhead (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 22:23

    Amazing to see the donkey Moore finally get a goal

  • Comment posted by Awz, today at 22:23

    Jeez ,what game was this reporter watching !! ..i was there and it was a dreadful ,awful performance ..we got lucky (again) ...but i suppose a win is a win

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:22

    not the best performance but a win's a win. Well played Wales and please don't underachieve against everyone else.

  • Comment posted by Mores, today at 22:22

    24 out of 50 will qualify. If we put San Marino, Malta, Gibraltar etc. aside, every team who play decent football should qualify.

  • Comment posted by Jack88, today at 22:21

    Happy for the win, but it should have been much more comfortable. Ampadu too negative, Roberts off the pace. James feigning injury again. Neck Williams and Wilson busy and creating good chances.

  • Comment posted by Bugle of Cymru, today at 22:21

    Happy with 4 points it’s a very good start - BUT we have not played well for over a year now aside from Austria - starting to think Page is too nice and too passive - tricky as the points are on the board but first half in Croatia and World Cup we were shocking- tonight average got away with it a bit

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 22:20

    Wales showing others the way forward.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 22:19

    Feel if Bale had the right manager with patience he could have dropped into midfield similar to Giggs. Class is permanent and he's still got outstanding technical ability which can never be taught. A run of uninterrupted games and he would be ready to go. All Bale lacked was match fitness and sharpness.

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 22:18

    Can Wales get to a point where qualification regularly becomes a matter of course, and the emotional energy can be saved for the tournament itself?

    I hope so.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 22:17

    fair play wales

  • Comment posted by iforhaul, today at 22:15

    3 points job done. Nees to get all senior players fit for next games. C'mon Cymru

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 22:14

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 22:18

      dirty harry replied:
      4points from 6, unbeaten, 100% win rate at home...

      What more could they do

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 22:12

    Could & should have been a bigger margin for Wales, left a few goals out there really but the Latvia keeper was on form.
    3 points onwards & upwards hopefully with a new generation of players. 👏

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 22:16

      TheMassDebator replied:
      3 points is 3 points regardless of how many goals are scored

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 22:12

    • Reply posted by Joe King, today at 22:16

      Joe King replied:
      Giant Killing Latvia ???

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 22:10

    Well done Wales, keep churning out those results

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Good win Wales, but unfortunately for you, everybody is talking about Scotland tonight.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:09

    Solid win Wales - let’s hope all 4 home nations qualify, we can cross the channel together like June 6 1944

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 22:19

      Mike replied:
      Pretty sad comment to be fair.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:09

    Good result

  • Comment posted by BessantJ, today at 22:08

    Was hoping for more than Moore tbh but 3 points is 3 points.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

    Now the real test is Spain at the Euros

  • Comment posted by Welsh and proud, today at 22:07

    2 good results, next Armenia at home, and Turkey away. 2 similar results then we can see were we are. Good result for Scotland i must say

    • Reply posted by Lewis, today at 22:20

      Lewis replied:
      Most shocking result I’ve seen so far.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC