Joseph Olowu: Doncaster Rovers defender signs new two-and-a-half year deal

Joseph Olowu captained Doncaster Rovers for the first time in an EFL Trophy game with Lincoln

Central defender Joseph Olowu has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

The Nigeria-born 23-year-old has become a regular since his September 2021 arrival, scoring five goals in 53 games - including one in 15 this season.

Olowu began his career with Arsenal, and also had a short trial spell with Manchester United's under-23s.

"The vision, the planning and where the club is heading is something that is very exciting for me," Olowu said.external-link

"Them backing me as a player and a person, it gives me the confidence to go out in every game and perform and do the best you can for the club."

