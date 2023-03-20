Last updated on .From the section Derby

James Collins has scored nine goals in 33 League One appearances for Derby County

Striker James Collins says Derby County fans were "right to be annoyed" with the Rams after they were beaten by Fleetwood Town at Pride Park.

The 2-0 defeat was Derby's first at home in League One since October.

It leaves them fifth, four points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough, who they next face on Saturday.

"Everyone will look at themselves in the mirror and say 'we need to do a little more to keep this play-off push going'," Collins told BBC Radio Derby.

"You could see the crowd getting annoyed with us and rightly so, because they pay good money to come and watch us and we let them down."

A Joe Wildsmith own goal and Carlos Mendes Gomes' strike before half-time earned mid-table Fleetwood the win, with Derby rarely troubling the visitors.

Rams boss Paul Warne called defeat a "hugely embarrassing performance", with Republic of Ireland striker Collins adding it was a "very disappointed dressing room" after the match.

"We weren't at the races at all," Collins said.

"We sort of got beaten up a little all over the pitch. They were the better side and we were second best everywhere.

"It just wasn't good enough. We are an honest group, we know it wasn't good enough, and we won't kid ourselves and say it wasn't our day.

"We know we have to get back to the training ground and work hard and we have a big one next against Peterborough."