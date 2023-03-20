Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans has won 100 Northern Ireland caps

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Northern Ireland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

Evans, 35, has withdrawn from the squad with an ongoing hamstring injury.

On Thursday, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said the centre-back had suffered a setback on the problem that had hampered Evans since November.

Michael O'Neill's side begin their campaign in San Marino on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday.

After being ruled out of action since 8 November, Evans came on as a late substitute in Leicester's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on 11 March.

He was named in O'Neill's 26-man squad for March's internationals, but the recurrence of the injury means he will be sidelined for the first two Group H qualifiers.