Jonny Evans has won 100 Northern Ireland caps

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Northern Ireland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers with San Marino and Finland.

Evans has withdrawn from the squad with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday that Evans had suffered a setback on the injury that had hampered the 35-year-old since November.

Michael O'Neill's side begin their campaign away to San Marino on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday.

After being ruled out of action since 5 November, Evans came on as a late substitute in Leicester's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on 11 March.

He was named in O'Neill's 26-man squad for March's internationals but the recurrence of the injury means he will miss the opening two qualifiers.