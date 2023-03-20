Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has been charged with violent and improper conduct by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.

Manager Marco Silva has also been charged with abusive behaviour towards match officials and improper conduct.

And the club has landed an additional charge of failing to control its players in the Old Trafford encounter.

