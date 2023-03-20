Close menu

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker charged with violent and improper conduct after red card at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Breaking news

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has been charged with violent and improper conduct by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.

More to follow.

How to follow Fulham on the BBC bannerFulham banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport