Beale has lost one and drawn one against Celtic, with three more derbies to come this season

Rangers have "closed the gap" on Celtic since the arrival of Michael Beale, says former Ibrox hero Ally McCoist.

Beale has lost just once since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager in December.

That defeat came against Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final, while the only league points dropped came in a home draw against their Old Firm rivals.

"I think he's done well, I really do," McCoist said of Beale. "I definitely think the gap has closed."

Despite Beale's Premiership run of 13 wins and one draw, Rangers have not been able to make a dent in Celtic's nine-point lead at the top.

With Glasgow's big two in such consistent form, McCoist reckons derby days are "maybe even more important".

"He's only dropped two points; that's excellent, absolutely excellent," added McCoist, who served as Rangers manager from 2011-14 and remains the club's record scorer with 355 goals.

"You look around the rest of the country and although there's some good football, generally speaking, other teams aren't taking the points off the Old Firm as perhaps they once did.

"You do want to see a competitive league, and I know Celtic lost at St Mirren earlier on, but those results are very, very few and far between now.

"I actually don't think it's great for the league. I won't say there are only four games that matter, but the Old Firm games have become so important.

"It used to be that games at Tynecastle, Easter Road, Pittodrie, Tannadice, Fir Park were very difficult, there were no guarantees. That's changed a little bit."

'I hope he gets a couple of transfer windows'

Rangers and Celtic will meet twice more in the Premiership and have been drawn together in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

"There's a train of thought that Celtic just slightly have the advantage at this moment but I don't think the gap is what it once was," said McCoist.

"The League Cup final, there wasn't a lot in it. Celtic probably just the better team. The game at Ibrox (2-2 at New Year), Celtic started well but Rangers probably should have won.

"He'll know himself, Michael, he's got to just tweak it a little bit.

"He'll obviously look to strengthen. Without giving up on this year, which I don't think for a minute he will do or has done, he'll know that he'll need to make changes in the summer.

"I hope he's given the time to get a couple of transfer windows behind him where he can make it his own squad, his own team."