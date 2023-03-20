Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic beat Glasgow City in last year's final

Holders Celtic will meet Glasgow City in the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals after seeing off Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers will face Motherwell in the other last-four match at Hampden after hammering Hibernian 6-0.

Celtic came from behind to record an emphatic 5-1 victory at Oriam.

Glasgow City progressed by easing second-tier Kilmarnock aside 3-0.

Motherwell defeated Glasgow Women 4-0 at Cliftonhill to ensure safe passage.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 22 and 23 April, and be held at the national stadium for the first time.

Celtic's tie with City will be a rematch of last year's showpiece, which Fran Alonso's side won 3-2 after extra time.