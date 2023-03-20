Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Doak has scored once in three outings for the Scotland Under-21 side

Ben Doak "certainly looks the part", but Kenny Dalglish is warning against rushing the Liverpool teenager into the Scotland squad.

The 17-year-old forward has made five first-team appearances since moving to Anfield from Celtic last year.

He has withdrawn from Scotland's Under-21 squad for Thursday's friendly with Sweden after suffering a concussion.

"It's not a Cinderella story," replied Dalglish when asked if Doak should be considered for the senior team.

"He'll get there eventually but let's not push him too quickly.

"The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool. They really enjoy what he's done."

Dalglish also made the move from Celtic to Anfield, but was an established international with more than 300 club games and 167 goals under his belt when he was signed for a British transfer fee record of £440,000 in 1977.

Dalglish, 72, would go on to be Scotland's most capped player, scoring 30 goals in 102 appearances, before a successful management career which included two spells at Liverpool.

"He certainly looks the part," Dalglish said of Doak.

"But give him time to settle down. For a 17-year-old to leave his home town for Liverpool, give the wee man a chance to breathe."