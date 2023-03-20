Berkhamsted FC are a phoenix club, formed in 2009 after Berkhamsted Town folded

Which is the most impregnable ground in English football?

Even Arsenal have lost once at home this season - but not so Berkhamsted FC of Southern League Division One Central.

They have played 22 games in all competitions at their Glencar Community Stadium home since the start of the 2022-23 campaign and won the lot.

It has left them 18 points clear of Biggleswade at the top of the table and they need just four more points from their final eight league games to make sure of being promoted as champions.

They could have been even closer if last Tuesday's home match against Welwyn Garden City had not been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

"We've known for a couple of weeks that we're nearly there," chairman Steve Davis told the BBC Non-League Show.

"The lads have done brilliantly. They're saying we're not there yet, but we know it's near enough in the bag."

There is perhaps a sense that a place in the Premier Division is overdue.

The Comrades had been top of the table when Covid forced the season to be terminated in 2020 and last term they finished second behind champions Bedford Town, only to lose to North Leigh in the play-offs.

That 2-1 defeat in April 2022 remains the last time the Hertfordshire club were beaten on their own ground.

Ryan Blake (left) scored a stoppage-time winner in Berkhamsted's most recent league game at Cirencester

So what have been the keys to success this season?

The answers are simple. Their tally of 76 league goals is the highest in the division, 19 of them by Ryan Blake, and they have only conceded 22 - that's 10 fewer than any other side.

"We're ready to give [non-league] step three a good go next season," said Davis.

The club lease their ground from the Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association and there have been a few "little issues" between them in the past.

"We've got a lease until 2028 and if we do progress even higher, we might need to talk about moving grounds. [But] The SGA now are on board, they see our vision and I think everything is looking a lot better than it was," Davis continued.

Given Berkhamsted's home prowess, it is an unfortunate fixture-list twist that their next two games are both away - against Kempston Rovers and Hertford Town.

But Davis expects a sizeable contingent of supporters to make the trip to the latter on Saturday in the hope of seeing promotion for manager Chris Devane's side confirmed.

If not, they would then have three chances to do it at home, with matches against Kidlington, Welwyn Garden City and Ware to follow.

Berkhamsted also have a Hertfordshire Cup final date with Hitchin Town on 29 March - but the match will be played at Cheshunt and not at Championship club Watford's Vicarage Road stadium as they had hoped.

Once promotion is achieved, discussions can then start about a playing budget for next season as they look forward to playing at a higher level.

"We want to have a go. We don't want to go up and be an also-ran in that division," added Davis.

"We want to compete and be in the top half of the table - I'm not going up and not competing, it's not in my character and that's the way it will be."