Dundee United to request SPFL & SFA talks on VAR

Dundee United are seeking an urgent meeting with Scottish Premiership clubs, the Scottish FA and referees' representatives to discuss VAR.

United are angry with the penalty award against them in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to St Mirren.

The club has already contacted Crawford Allan, the SFA's head of referee's operations, asking for an explanation.

And the league's bottom club want the SPFL to facilitate a wider conversation on the implementation of VAR.

United are in the process of submitting their request in writing, citing inconsistencies and a lack of clarity over decisions.

Referee Craig Napier gave St Mirren a penalty when striker Curtis Main went down under a challenge from Loick Ayina, with a lengthy delay for VAR checks and Napier not being asked to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

It left Jim Goodwin exasperated, with the United manager saying: "The longer the VAR check goes on, the more you think they won't give it.

"Clearly there isn't enough contact there to make it obvious.

"I have seen two angles and I am struggling to see anything. It's not a penalty. To lose that goal in that manner is extremely hard to take."

BBC Sportscene pundit Richard Foster described the penalty as "a nonsense", saying "Main just throws himself to the ground, if there's any contact, it's minimal".

The Tannadice club has twice appealed against VAR-related red cards this season, succeeding in getting Tony Watt's dismissal overturned, but failing to do the same with Ryan Edwards.

BBC Scotland has approached the SFA and SPFL for comment.