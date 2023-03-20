Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simmons has held a number of roles at the FA since 1991

Kelly Simmons will leave the Football Association after 30 years of "seminal contribution" in developing the women's game in England, says FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Simmons will step down from her role as the director of the women's professional game in the summer before leaving the governing body next year.

She joined the FA in 1991.

"After over 30 brilliant years at the FA, Kelly has decided that it is time for a change," Bullingham said.

"Kelly has made a seminal contribution to the FA, and the growth and development of the women's game in particular, and will leave an enduring legacy."

Holding roles in both men's and women's football during her FA career, Simmons has helped to establish England's women's youth teams and drive the success of the Women's Super League and Women's Championship.

"It has been an absolute privilege to play a role in the development of our national game," Simmons said.

"I look forward to helping complete a record-breaking Barclays WSL and BWC season before stepping away and supporting it as a huge fan."

Analysis - 'Simmons will leave lasting legacy'

BBC Sport's Emma Sanders

Simmons will leave a lasting legacy from her time at the FA.

She has had a significant influence on the decision making and progress of the WSL and Women's Championship in the last five years.

Prior to that, she had a hand in shaping the women's football pyramid and has been a constant ally for youth development within the game.

She is well respected by those within the FA and by leading coaches, managers and players in the WSL, often lending an ear or being on hand to offer guidance on a range of issues.

Her departure comes at a time when the FA is preparing to hand over the ownership of the WSL to an independent company, which it hopes will boost the future of the professional game.

Simmons has been a key part in laying the foundations for its growth and will be fondly remembered for her role in the WSL's recent success.