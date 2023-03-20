Close menu

Roy Hodgson reappointed as Crystal Palace manager until end of season

Roy Hodgson greets Patrick Vieira on the touchline
Roy Hodgson previously managed Crystal Palace from September 2017 until May 2021

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been reappointed as Crystal Palace boss until the end of the season.

Patrick Vieira, who replaced Hodgson at Selhurst Park in July 2021, was sacked by Palace on Friday after a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

Hodgson, 75, managed Watford from January to May 2022, leaving after they were relegated to the Championship.

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me," said Hodgson.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."

Hodgson had said he did not expect to take another managerial job in the Premier League after his departure from Watford.

Ray Lewington also returns to Palace as first-team coach with Paddy McCarthy, who took charge of Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal, named assistant manager.

"I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy's and Ray's experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league."

Palace are 12th in the top flight but only three points above the relegation zone following their defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Hodgson's first game in charge during his second spell will be at home to Leicester on 1 April.

His managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace, while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

Hodgson has managed six clubs in the Premier League, taking charge of 382 games and already holds the record for being the competition's oldest manager.

He led England from 2012 to 2016, but they failed to qualify from their group at the 2014 World Cup and Hodgson resigned after a shock 2-1 defeat by Iceland in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Comments

Join the conversation

165 comments

  • Comment posted by Mac70, today at 08:17

    I know the government have been encouraging people not to retire too early but this is ridiculous

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 08:36

      cooperman replied:
      Roy to the rescue

  • Comment posted by sidthehammer, today at 08:15

    Insult to Vieira, dozy decisions that like deserve relegation

    • Reply posted by Barkers, today at 08:38

      Barkers replied:
      100٪

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:16

    Palace only conceded 9 goals in their famous run of 10 games that got Vieira sacked and included playing City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool. They promptly then conceded 4 against Arsenal. It was a terrible decision and I don’t think anyone, least of all their players, really believes Roy Hodgson is the answer.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 08:29

      muddy wolf replied:
      Roy may be the answer, but what is the question?

  • Comment posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 08:13

    The allotment must be up to date then?

    • Reply posted by red right hand, today at 08:22

      red right hand replied:
      I find this an ageist comment. Roy has forgotten more about football than you will ever know. But yeah you have a point to be fair

  • Comment posted by mellow , today at 08:21

    A safe pair of slippers

  • Comment posted by SFM, today at 08:17

    Well, that's a forward thinking, ambitus appointment for you. Sack Viera because you're heading for relegation then appoint Hodgson. Beggars belief.

    Heading for the championship

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 08:14

    Wont have to pay any NI contributions

    • Reply posted by daveyh, today at 08:20

      daveyh replied:
      Seriously, the law changes at the start of the new tax year.

  • Comment posted by dc, today at 08:12

    A massive downgrade. Shambles by the Palace board.

  • Comment posted by JQP, today at 08:21

    you think that's bad-Corporal Jonesy is the new fitness coach and Fraser thinks they're doomed!

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 08:13

    Stupid appointment palace gone backwards wrong move, Steve

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 08:13

    One for the future....

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 08:23

    I know some Palace fans had grown frustrated with Vieira, but to ditch him in favour of Hodgson - really? And on a short term contract. I suspect you will stay up because you’ve got enough quality and there are definitely three worse sides. But that would have been the case under Vieira too - so what is the point

  • Comment posted by SeenItBeforeSomewhere, today at 08:12

    Lovely guy, no doubt, but seriously.... how on earth can this be considered an improvement to previous?

    • Reply posted by BBC liar, today at 08:13

      BBC liar replied:
      He's a quality manager, so was Viera

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 08:25

    What a joke, Is that progress? Palace deserve to get relegated for having no faith in Vieira

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 08:29

      Grumpygit replied:
      Down voted by Steve Parish

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 08:20

    What start out as joke when Vieira was sacked has turned into a complete joke. Let’s bring back the manager whose team Vieira spent the early part of his management dismantling...

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 08:22

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      No he didn't. Half the team left, and half of it is still playing! Ayew, wilf, Clyne, Mitchell, Luka (lesser extent), Eze, Guaita. All there under Roy.

  • Comment posted by Terry Smyth, today at 08:12

    Damn! And there was me hoping he was coming to Tottenham!

  • Comment posted by DieHardIsAnXmasFilm, today at 08:15

    I like Roy Hodgson but I can’t get my head around what Palace are thinking. I’m an Everton fan and our board is inept but this is above and beyond.
    Sorry Palace fans but relegation is guaranteed now.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 08:19

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      We only need a couple of wins and Roy and the team can easily manage that with the fixtures we have left.

  • Comment posted by Bob Todd, today at 08:14

    Is it comedy week at Crystal Palace!

    • Reply posted by FeeFiFoFum, today at 08:21

      FeeFiFoFum replied:
      April fools day early this year !

  • Comment posted by H, today at 08:12

    Me: Well this is going to go down well with Palace fans

    Also me (Bournemouth fan): HAHAHAHAH

  • Comment posted by KandS, today at 08:12

    Nuts

