Close menu

Antonio Conte: Was Tottenham manager 'spot on' or is it 'P45 time'? Fan views

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments151

'I see selfish players' - Conte furious after Spurs let lead slip at Southampton

Was it always destined to come to this?

Antonio Conte is an emotional, demanding manager - but his extraordinary comments after his side squandered a 3-1 lead in a draw at Southampton turned up the temperature at Tottenham.

The Italian boss called his players "selfish" and criticised the club's hierarchy, sparking widespread debate. But what will it end up meaning for Spurs?

We asked our Tottenham fan writer for his view and also sifted through hundreds of messages sent to BBC Sport by supporters reacting to Conte's outburst.

'Conte covering his own shortcomings'

Tottenham have conceded the most away goals since the World Cup, winning just two of seven games on the road in that time (D2 L3).

John Wenham, Lilywhite Roseexternal-link and BBC Sport Spurs fan writer

While watching Conte's rant, it seemed he had been holding a lot back and could no longer do so. I felt he was covering his own shortcomings. Some of the points he raised are valid and appreciated by sections of the support - but, ultimately, Spurs have gone backwards this season. They play a style of football that is turgid and boring and I cannot think of a player he has improved.

If these players are as he describes, why keep picking them without rest or rotation?

He is an elite manager - his CV sets that out - but surely he knew what he was signing up for working under ENIC? Despite being the ninth-richest club in world football, Spurs do not operate in a way akin to Chelsea.

They have tried two 'win-now' managers in Conte and Jose Mourinho, yet they were 90 minutes away from winning the biggest trophy in club football under a project manager in Mauricio Pochettino. While the ownership remains as is, a boss in Pochettino's vein appears the more suitable option.

Conte's behaviour can also be viewed as selfish. He has attempted to protect his own reputation while throwing the players under the bus. Yes, many of them need replacing, but it is he who insists upon a style without a creative player in the squad, and a rigid formation with three at the back.

While it could be seen as a last roll of the dice to get the players motivated for the final 10 games of the season, reports are emerging that many of them want Conte gone as he crossed the line with this latest outburst. He was always going to go at the end of the season anyway, but it now feels it could be far sooner.

Is Conte 'spot on' or 'toxic now'?

Your views banner

Junior: Thank goodness, Levy has been called out! We could change managers every 18 months for the next 10 years and the outcome will be same. It requires a total overhaul of the football club from the first team down. A plan would help!

Emiliano: I think Conte's comments are spot on. This club will never change until the current owners go. To them, we are a business trying to rake in as much money as possible and happen to have a football team. The stadium was not for the team but for all the other events. It's not Conte who should go but the owners - and most of the squad, who are rubbish.

David: Conte is absolutely correct and the problem at Spurs lies at the top. Unfortunately, the truth hurts. Spurs do not have a club ethic. That is because Levy isn't interested in such a thing.

Stef: Conte needs to point the finger at himself as well. The players are obviously better than the results - losing to Sheffield United, Wolves, and drawing against Southampton. He is the one who is supposed to bring the best out of them. Instead, he's starting to sound like Mourinho, talking about past achievements and blaming everyone else.

Lee: If I was employing Conte, it would be P45 time straight after those comments. He's toxic now.

Gareth: After Conte's post-match rant, I believe that Levy has no choice but to sack him. Conte is being paid a considerable amount of money to be Spurs manager, and to publicly undermine those paying your salary is poor form. Conte knew the situation at Spurs and our problems in achieving success, which he was meant to remedy.

Mark: Conte is a disgrace - does he think his tactics are blameless? How can the players respond to him after he criticised them? And what gives Conte the right to criticise the club? What an arrogant man. He's truly overrated and he's panicking because he's got no answer.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

152 comments

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 13:00

    Poch won nothing. When money was needed to strengthen team before Euro final it was refused
    Levy instead sacked poch! Since then it has gone downhill and a lot of money spent which could have gone to Poch in first place.
    Thank you Levy. You are a disaster.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 13:04

      Tony replied:
      Levy did not back Poch and screwed up but Conte has been backed and we are now worse than ever. Conte out.

  • Comment posted by KeepitReal, today at 13:09

    For those saying this is Conte's team, its not really. It take a fair few years to truly get a team to be a managers own. Conte was honest when he took the job, but also naive thinking the board would ever change their approach. Levy automatically thinks Spurs should be in top 6, but without investing wisely, or bringing through the youth. The wheels were always gonna fall off at some point

    • Reply posted by farmergiles, today at 13:14

      farmergiles replied:
      Conte has never brought through youth players and has been given more money than any previous manager, so where should the blame lie?

  • Comment posted by theonecalledm, today at 13:01

    Jol over acheived then , treated like dirt, Harry over achieved, wanted the England manager role and said as much, treated like dirt, Poch over achieved , best time of the club for years, not treated as well as he deserved. One constant in all this . Levy

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 13:38

      Frankie Magners replied:
      Was Levy at fault for giving the penalty away on Saturday as well?

  • Comment posted by TreblesAllRoundHearHear, today at 13:09

    Take Kane and Son out (two players he inherited) and the rest of the Spurs squad is rank average, mid-lower table fodder. Conte was unwise saying the things he said but he is right in highlighting Spurs' continual under achievement. Something is definitely not right there that goes beyond successive managers...

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:16

      Anon replied:
      pretty much could say the same for Poch........ he punched above his (light)weight, Conte is merely doing much the same

      and seems like with Poch Conte has taken them as far as he can, not as far as Poch did but neither capable of achieving success (which is possible with spudz regardless the money spent, they do have some GD+ players)

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 12:51

    Wow I wish could criticise my bosses whenever I want and get a multi million pound pay off

    • Reply posted by greggs, today at 13:01

      greggs replied:
      Try it 💪

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 13:10

    It wont make any diffrence ,whoever comes in with Levi at the club ,we will win nothing ,we will be having the same conversation 6 months 1 year or 2 years down the line

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:12

      Woo87 replied:
      where has new mentality come from of everything always being the owners fault? feels very American. Footy didn't used to be like this.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:57

    Get rid of Levy and bring back Pocchetino.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:26

      cb replied:
      Conte was right in many things he said, but Conte is paid £15m a year to get a team playing, bring the best out of a squad and improve players, he's done none. Conte refuses to sign a contract to stay, his football is prehistoric and being a control freak, not allowing players to just play freaks when players can't think for themselves... He's a high maintenance, please let him go now.

  • Comment posted by BSG-75, today at 12:56

    One chairman in 20 years, 14 (soon be 15 ?) mangers in that time. One resigned (Santini) and the rest were fired. Conte is SPOT on in what he says but is in part to blame himself for being so inflexible in his tactics and line ups. It's the usual Spurs churn and as long as Levy and ENIC are there nothing will change and in 18 months it will happen again when the process repeats.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:11

      Anon replied:
      in one long comment you've summed up why Conte is at fault on two counts, he should do better with the players on show AND given what you've said then it isn't hard to work out what circumstances any manager will be going to spudz to work under......

      he chose to go there, no point shifting blame onto the chairman as you've pointed out FOURTEEN managers been and gone..... 2+2 = ........

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 12:57

    If the manager is as good as he thinks he is he could get better results out of the whole squad. He has been persevering with the same tactics and same players. Why not change it? Why not drop underperformers?

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:06

      Anon replied:
      have to pose the same question of Klopp, "not become a bad manager overnight" yet does the same thing tactically over and over, retains most of the same players in the starting XI including Alexander-Arnold, and wonders why they misfire

      definition of insanity anyone.....

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 13:36

    Hates me to say this ,listening to Bukayo Saka interview after Arsenal game yesterday at 1 point he said ,it makes me so proud to put on this shirt ,because the club means so much to me ,how many of these spurs player would say the same thing none

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:43

      Anon replied:
      hyperbole, much like players claiming it was their dream to play for whatever club when they sign

      maybe he'd come out with it if Arsenal weren't winning as often, did he when they got knocked out of Europe..... or is it selective (funny that)

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 13:30

    There is no way forward for this club whilst levy and enic are in charge, this is purely a business for them football is just an add on

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 13:03

    Spurs have not won a trophy in decades. They are not a big club.

    • Reply posted by Bull-detector, today at 13:15

      Bull-detector replied:
      You're changing the subject..

  • Comment posted by Beavers64, today at 12:53

    Poor ownership and a poor manager. With the exception of Pochettino we have had nothing to suggest that we are able to win anything.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:59

      cb replied:
      Ah but Poch we very nearly did, champ league & prem (Leicester year) and perhaps if he was able to sign players when he needed & ask for them, Spurs would have, but he wasn't allowed to by Levy, spoke up about it, then got the boot.
      Like to see either Poch back or Thomas Frank in the job, decent men w decent football, had enough of the drama queen manager for a while :)

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 12:51

    He's just being honest, knows his time is coming to an end & must be very frustrating for Conte not to be given the tools to compete, he's proved before he can win trophies & not just in the PL

    • Reply posted by Philsvr1, today at 14:15

      Philsvr1 replied:
      I think it would have been better if Conte had said to his players All of you in early Sunday and go through the mistakes and the issues then.

  • Comment posted by Rog S, today at 12:57

    People who bemoan the fact Levy is focused on building a business are missing the point. For a business to be successful the product has to be desirable & has value. In this context the product is the football produced by the manager & the players. Levy has backed Conte through funding the business in an affordable manner. It is Conte's team so if it is failing - Conte needs to be held to account

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:08

      Anon replied:
      as with Liverpool you have to look at the resources available, not what everyone else is spending including those with whom your club cannot compete on even terms, and assess if the club should do better - if not every season then more often

      both clubs I'd say have far better players than the results might suggest, Brighton et al are doing better with less quality available

  • Comment posted by Wilky_son, today at 13:49

    Levy 22Years = 1 Trophy, 11 Managers. Says it all.

    • Reply posted by ThanksToHarryKane, today at 13:53

      ThanksToHarryKane replied:
      Now reel off the dozens of other clubs in the same position? How many cups are there to win? How many teams? Who is winning them all? Who has the money to maintain it?
      Perspective.

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 13:48

    Conte has always been outspoken and there's a good chance that him saying this in public is because he's said similar behind the scenes and nothing has happened.

    And verything he has said is true. Spurs are the same nearly every season; strong start, strong middle, bottle it at the end.

    This is a clear pattern and the one unchanging factor within it is Levy.

  • Comment posted by ThanksToHarryKane, today at 13:36

    Spurs fan obv here. Totally agree with Conte. The hyperbole surrounding this by media and fans is typical. We complain when nobody says anything and then we complain when people don't act like robots. The entertainment of the game would be much better without the continual 'snowflakeism' infesting it. One thing only needs 'kicking out'. Politics in Sport. Enjoy the rest.

  • Comment posted by He said what, today at 13:19

    Still not as weird as your average Nathan Jones interview, and marginally more contained.

  • Comment posted by o7m0z2, today at 13:57

    As a West Ham fan, I'd like to weigh in here. I think Spurs have done OK under Levy. It isn't a big club in the same way as Arsenal, Man U, etc. It's the next rung down with the Evertons & Aston Villas. Compared to them the last 20 years have been OK.
    I smile when Spurs fans claim to be a big club. That is where the problems start and end, really - a delusional perception of economic clout.

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 13:59

      FairwaySpur replied:
      Humbug

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport