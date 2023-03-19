Fan Nik Weeks (right) completed seven marathons in seven days to raise money for Bristol Rovers' Community Trust and player Nick Anderton, who has cancer

Bristol Rovers fan Nik Weeks said it was "an emotional day" as he finished seven marathons in seven days at the team's Memorial Ground on Saturday.

Weeks has raised more than £8,000 for the club's Community Trust and player Nick Anderton, who was diagnosed with bone cancer last summer.

He received a standing ovation from fans on the pitch before Rovers' game against Portsmouth.

"I just couldn't believe it," Weeks told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I didn't really know what to expect. I know what I achieved is pretty good - without blowing my own trumpet - it's been hard work, but walking around that pitch and everybody shouting out and clapping... I walked around with my little boy and the Pompey fans were brilliant as well."

This is the second time Weeks has completed a marathon challenge for Bristol Rovers. In 2020 he ran five marathons in five days, raising £13,300 for the Community Trust and the TOFS charity, which offers support for those born unable to swallow.

He was inspired for this year's challenge by the team's 7-0 win over Scunthorpe last May, which secured the club promotion to League One on the final day of last season.

Despite admitting there were dark times during the challenge, particularly midway through the week on Wednesday when the weather "was awful", Weeks was motivated by the wide-ranging support he received to finish each run.

"I didn't want to let anyone down. I gritted my teeth, showed a bit of resilience and got on with it," Weeks added.

"Not just this week, it's been hard the six, nine months that I've been putting my life on hold to make sure I could complete this which paid dividends in the end. It was worth it."