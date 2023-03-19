Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey's first stint as Wales captain ended after a heavy defeat in Serbia in September 2012

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Aaron Ramsey says new-look Wales can "make their own history" as they begin their quest to reach Euro 2024.

A fresh qualifying campaign starts in Croatia on Saturday before Latvia visit Cardiff three days later.

The games mark the start of a new era for Wales, who have lost Joe Allen, Chris Gunter, Jonny Williams and talisman Gareth Bale to retirement since last year's World Cup.

"It's very exciting to be part of this team," said Ramsey, Wales' new captain.

"There's so much opportunity for us. Although we are a young squad, there's a lot of young players on a high number of caps already.

"The majority of the team has remained intact. We are missing players but there's so much excitement with some of the players that are playing at the highest level at the moment and can definitely make their own history with this team."

Former Real Madrid forward Bale, 33, was the central figure in the most successful period in the history of the Wales men's national side, but announced his retirement from all football in January.

Midfielder Joe Allen was another key part of the squad who reached back-to-back European Championships and the 2022 World Cup, but stepped down from international duty last month.

Defender Chris Gunter, who won 109 caps, and attacking midfielder Jonny Williams followed suit earlier this month.

"They have been amazing for Wales over the years and have contributed so much to the success that we have had," said Nice midfielder Ramsey.

"We will be forever grateful for what they brought to this team, this nation. But things are always changing and there are opportunities now for other players."

Ramsey was given time off by his club after the World Cup as he looked to come to terms with Wales' disappointing performance in Qatar, where they were eliminated at the group stage.

But the 32-year-old says he is ready to "go again" as Wales target a third successive European Championship appearance.

"It was a very difficult time after the World Cup," Ramsey said.

"We did so well to finally get to the finals and to experience that, but it was a very strange World Cup.

"I think a lot of things naturally went through your mind afterwards, but after a bit of time to digest it all, you're ready to go again.

"I've come back at club level, we've been doing really well, I've been enjoying my football and I'm playing well. There's a lot to look forward to."

Page said making Ramsey his captain was the "natural progression" following Bale's retirement.

Former Arsenal and Juventus player Ramsey was first appointed Wales skipper by Gary Speed in 2011, but was replaced the following year by Ashley Williams.

Ramsey, who is now the most-capped outfield player in Page's squad, says he is better prepared to lead his country than he was 12 years ago.

"It's been a long time since I last had it, a lot has changed in that period of time," Ramsey added.

"I feel like I'm ready for it now - I've learnt a lot over the years.

"I was 20 years old when I last had it. It was a very unusual experience at the time, one that I'll be forever grateful for from Gary, but now I feel like I'm ready for this.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family and hopefully it can be a very successful time for us."

Wales' squad for Croatia and Latvia features four uncapped players in Nathan Broadhead, Ollie Cooper, Luke Harris and Jordan James, while Tom Bradshaw is involved for the first time in five years.

Ramsey says it has hard to say how long Wales will need to adjust to the changes in personnel, but added: "What I do know is that this squad has a lot of quality, a lot of young players who have experienced tournament football and big play-off games.

"For us it's about getting to work this week and making sure preparations are right for that first game as we know how difficult it will be. We all know how important it is to get off for a good start."