Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United are to demand an urgent summit of Premiership clubs with the SFA, SPFL and referee chiefs following another weekend of VAR controversy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liel Abada "wants" to leave Celtic this summer and has already rejected a new deal, according to Avi Luzon, the president of the Israel winger's former club Maccabi Petah Tikva. (One Sport via Daily Record external-link )

Captain James Tavernier insists Rangers have "way more to give" in the three remaining Old Firm derbies of the season after the disappointment of last month's Viaplay Cup final loss. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says Kieran Tierney is "handling the situation well" as the defender finds himself on the bench for Arsenal, adding that the left-back can take "some comfort" from the London club's excellent form. (Daily Express) external-link

Liam Kelly says he would not be surprised if Craig Gordon made an international return as the Motherwell goalkeeper vies to replace the Hearts veteran, who is recovering from a broken leg. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was at a loss to explain the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodire on Saturday as he issued an apology to club's fans, admitting the team "really let them down". (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher says he doesn't get "drop vibes" from the Tannadice dressing room as the club battle for Premiership survival. (Courier) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, a four-time Champions League winner, names Scotland and Aston Villa star John McGinn as his "toughest" Premier League opponent. (JD Football via Scottish Sun external-link )

In-form Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of the 'Welcome Home' series in Australia due to a lingering back injury as St Mirren full-back Ryan Strain gets called up by the Socceroos for two friendlies against Ecuador. (Daily Mail) external-link