Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: Marco Silva appeals for 'fairness' in Aleksandar Mitrovic ban

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Fulham manager Marco Silva is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh during his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United
Marco Silva said he was sent off for leaving his technical area when the referee went to look at his pitchside monitor

Fulham boss Marco Silva says Aleksandar Mitrovic should control his emotions, but feels the striker does not deserve a long ban for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford.

Mitrovic, winger Willian and Silva were all shown the red card in a chaotic couple of minutes that turned a dramatic FA Cup tie with Manchester United on its head.

Fulham were leading 1-0 when Willian handled Jadon Sancho's goal-bound shot on the line with 20 minutes left.

Silva said he was sent off for leaving his technical area as the referee viewed a replay on the pitchside monitor.

However, the Fulham boss admitted he did shout at the official. "I am not going to lie. I didn't say he was a really nice guy and the decision was fair. But he didn't hear me," Silva said.

Willian was dismissed for deliberate handball, prompting a furious response from Fulham goalscorer Mitrovic, who angrily shoved Kavanagh's arm and had to be dragged away from the official twice by club staff and team-mates after he had also been shown a red card.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said the player should receive a 10-game ban.

"He saw the red mist. That's no excuse. You cannot lay your hand on an official," said Sutton, adding that he felt Bruno Fernandes should have received the same ban for appearing to push an official during United's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

"In my opinion, it will impact further down the chain at grassroots level. There will be kids watching the game today who think, well if Mitrovic can do it, so can I."

In his post-match press conference, Silva was asked whether he expected Mitrovic to receive a lengthy ban, such as the 11-match punishment Paolo Di Canio received for shoving referee Paul Alcock in 1998.

"I didn't see in a so, so bad way," said Silva. "He pushed the referee and Mitro should control his emotions. I saw the image and I will speak with him.

"But I hope the people who are going to decide do so with fairness that the moment deserves."

Silva claimed Fulham had been denied two penalties for fouls on Mitrovic earlier in the game.

He also launched a personal attack on Kavanagh, recalling a defeat against West Ham in October when he was booked for arguing over a goal he did not believe should have stood.

"Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been tough for us," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have been very unlucky with him this season. Many moments. It is difficult to understand some of the decisions.

"We had that West Ham game away from home. We lost the game with two clear handball goals and it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment. Today, everyone saw what is happening in this game. It is difficult for them to not look for these things."

'We have to set an example' - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the penalty decision against Willian was correct, but that the furore surrounding it was pivotal in deciding the contest.

The Dutchman has had his own issues with officials this season. He was booked in Barcelona last month for arguing over decisions during United's 2-2 draw, and was furious at Casemiro's recent red card against Southampton, which brought the Brazilian a four-match ban.

Those incidents come at a time when there is increased scrutiny over the treatment of referees at grassroots levels amid reports of a growing number of threats against them.

"It is not easy," Ten Hag said. "Last week I was so frustrated when you see so many bad decisions that you feel are against you, but you have to clear your mind and keep managing the game.

"Referees also have to take responsibility but, you are right, we have to set an example."

Comments

Join the conversation

425 comments

  • Comment posted by Hawkeyethejock, at 22:05 19 Mar

    Funny how the players wear "respect" armbands and continually show officials, fans and the opposition anything but!

    • Reply posted by Dial House Dermot, at 22:44 19 Mar

      Dial House Dermot replied:
      Man u don't care and the BBC don't care either.
      Fernandes assaulted the linesman at Anfeld and BBC Salford haven't even mentioned it.
      Does it get anymore corrupt??

  • Comment posted by tony1984, at 21:37 19 Mar

    Today showed why referee's need to be protected from grass roots to the big leagues. Without refs no football!

    • Reply posted by ZoomersSuck, at 22:40 19 Mar

      ZoomersSuck replied:
      Because of a little nudge? Anyone would think he suplexed him. Massive overreactions again!

  • Comment posted by certman, at 22:04 19 Mar

    The whole issue of players surrounding the referee needs to be looked at and stopped end of. Let’s face it play acting is spoiling this game of ours as well.

    • Reply posted by JD007, at 22:32 19 Mar

      JD007 replied:
      Only way to do this is make it a law of the game. Only the captain can approach the referee and anyone else gets an automatic yellow card. Only way it will stop.

  • Comment posted by andrew, at 21:42 19 Mar

    Fairness would be both of them getting 11 match bans.

    You could say it is utterly pathetic behaviour but in reality kids will copy it up and down the country with horrible results.

    It's simple. Take a leaf out of English rugby's book yesterday. No matter if you agree with the decision bite your tongue be a gentleman and respect the refs decision.

    • Reply posted by AG, at 22:24 19 Mar

      AG replied:
      Exactly, fairness is a massive ban. Physical intimidation and getting in the refs face was unbelievable

  • Comment posted by Colin Whitehead, at 21:35 19 Mar

    Marco Silva not asking for fairness for himself then. What a bad example leaveing the side managerless for the rest of the game. Long ban for Mitrovic with such threatening behaviour. Imagine what he's like when endless cameras are not there

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 22:53 19 Mar

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      The laws of the game clearly state “ No player is allowed to touch an official unless that player plays for Man Utd”

      Not sure why supposedly intelligent professional footballers have such a hard time understanding this simple rule.

  • Comment posted by BessantJ, at 21:55 19 Mar

    I agree the punishment should be fair. He put his hands on the ref then acted very aggressively towards him. A long ban is fair.

    • Reply posted by Sportsmad, at 22:51 19 Mar

      Sportsmad replied:
      So why should fernandes not receive the same ban when he did the same on a previous game

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, at 21:50 19 Mar

    An average 8-yr-old would be able to see the many obvious ways which would improve football overnight (but are beyond the competence of the FA). Arguing with the ref? free kick moves 10 yrds further, like rugby - this could turn a free kick into a penalty. Making a "card" gesture at a ref? You get a card yourself, automatically. Diving with no contact? Post match video evidence = 10-match ban.

    • Reply posted by Paul Carter, at 21:57 19 Mar

      Paul Carter replied:
      Any mention of the holier than thou Rugby rules is an immediate turn off. Can gouge eyes, punch, grab testicles in the scrum which is fine because they are posh boys who don't argue with the referee.

  • Comment posted by croftamieman, at 21:48 19 Mar

    A West Ham player, De Canio, excuse spelling if incorrect, received 9 match ban for pushing a referee some years ago. Mitrovic must surely be expecting a similar length ban, possibly even longer for the verbal assault on the referee too. In saying that I do not understand why his manager asks for fairness ? Mitrovic set a bad example today, as did his manager.

    • Reply posted by chris, at 21:53 19 Mar

      chris replied:
      at least read the article before commenting.

      "In his post-match press conference, Silva was asked whether he expected Mitrovic to receive a lengthy ban, such as the 11-match punishment Paolo Di Canio received for shoving referee Paul Alcock in 1998."

  • Comment posted by 3zcp7nw3, at 21:59 19 Mar

    Mitrovic should have a lengthy ban. It’s unacceptable. What Bruno did was unacceptable too and (Man Utd fan here) I don’t understand why he wasn’t sent off and banned. You don’t touch the referees. It’s quite a simple rule. I think they need to get to grips with player behaviour towards refs much more strongly. 10 year olds can manage it, but not the grown ups? Really?

    • Reply posted by bilbo, at 22:06 19 Mar

      bilbo replied:
      I was surprised Fernandes got away with the push on the linesman although compared to Mitrovic it was pretty mild (Liverpool fan). I would imagine Fulham will be using it as mitigation saying Mitrovic shouldn’t receive a more severe punishment although the offence was clearly much worse.

  • Comment posted by alan, at 21:36 19 Mar

    Why did he even hand it? Okay, it would have been 1-1, but they would still have had eleven men, and had been the better team

    • Reply posted by Lj, at 21:58 19 Mar

      Lj replied:
      No one ever accused footballers of being the brightest bunch

  • Comment posted by IanJackieSP8, at 22:05 19 Mar

    Fulham of course will also be charged with failing to control their players when they surrounded the referee. .. Won't They!?

    • Reply posted by Sky Blue Dan, at 22:10 19 Mar

      Sky Blue Dan replied:
      Yes, Fulham will face a charge from the FA. Failing to control your own players in an unlawful manner in front of the referee will get the club fined.

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, at 21:56 19 Mar

    An unbelievable scenario developed after one of the most obvious handball decisions ever. No controversy whatsoever with the decision, yet in the space of two minutes Fulham lost two players and the manager. A total disgrace in my opinion. Fulham should issue an apology to football.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:59 19 Mar

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Fulham should be forced to start next year's FA cup in round 1.

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, at 21:33 19 Mar

    6 games I’d say would be fair. You just can’t be getting in the refs grill like that. It’s exactly what needs stamping out of the game.

    • Reply posted by JerseyLass, at 21:37 19 Mar

      JerseyLass replied:
      So why did Bruno Fernandes not get banned for shoving the linesman?

  • Comment posted by Lj, at 21:55 19 Mar

    Has to be a six game ban at least, it was appalling behaviour and if he wasn't held back he looked like he might have done a lot more

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:58 19 Mar

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      He looked like a man on a mission, to do serious damage to the ref.

      That sort of behaviour should not be tolerated.

  • Comment posted by Listener, at 21:58 19 Mar

    Minimum six game ban, more would be appropriate. I'd say around 10 games.
    Absolutely cannot allow players to manhandle referees, it would have repercussions across the board at all levels. There's already a crisis in referee shortage, the authorities need to come down very hard on this and quick.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, at 22:34 19 Mar

      Gandalf replied:
      Even without the shove, it’s fundamentally unacceptable for Mitrovic to get that angry at someone else over a decision in a game.

      I’m sure anyone who has worked in a public-facing role will recognise how unpleasant and alarming it is when somebody has clearly lost control of their mind and is directing their rage at you. We all have obligations as decent human beings to simply not be like that.

  • Comment posted by He said what, at 21:52 19 Mar

    Having watched it, the action, force, etc reminded me more of David Prutton against Arsenal which landed him with a 10 game ban, that the DiCanio West Ham one.

    With 11 games to go expect to see him back for a likely meaningless last game of the season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:02 19 Mar

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That last game may not be meaningless at all. The last week of games could determine the finishing order of Spurs, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton, Fulham and Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Rick Deckard, at 22:05 19 Mar

    Fairness eh! There's too many players in today's game who get in the officials faces all the time, and it's about time it was nipped in the bud. I hope they throw the book at him, 10+ game ban, nothing less will do.

    • Reply posted by Holamigos, at 22:11 19 Mar

      Holamigos replied:
      Start with Maguire, Fernandes, Antony etc.

  • Comment posted by Artful By Another Name, at 22:01 19 Mar

    Silva is being disingenuous, wants to keep his prize striker on board. Should bite the bullet, nothing about Mitrovic's actions should be condoned. 10 game ban minimum. Needs to be made an example so it filters down the leagues.

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, at 22:09 19 Mar

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Until a Manyoo player cops ten.

  • Comment posted by oldboy, at 22:45 19 Mar

    So Silva was red carded for leaving his technical area, yet Arteta does it nearly every match without sanction, why?

    • Reply posted by Eloy i wish i had a Father, at 22:46 19 Mar

      Eloy i wish i had a Father replied:
      Think it was he was walking towards the VAR monitor and get called back

  • Comment posted by ALASDAIR, at 21:40 19 Mar

    Mitrovic should face a long suspension from the game. The referee should consider legal action against him. Mitrovic and his manager should not be permitted to return to the game. until they give assurances regarding respectful conduct.

    More widely, the conduct of football players and coaches is shocking. Contrast their petulance, cheating and lying with the conduct of rugby players.

    • Reply posted by hometv, at 21:50 19 Mar

      hometv replied:
      Mitrovic was wrong and deserves a considerable ban, but legal action? What injury or loss has the ref suffered?

