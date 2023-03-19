Close menu
German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich: Defending champions stay second in table after loss

Bayern players look dejected after Exequiel Palacios scores penalty
Bayern Munich lost their third Bundesliga game of the season

Exequiel Palacios scored two penalties as Bayer Leverkusen beat Bayern Munich who missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

Joshua Kimmich had opened the scoring for defending German champions Bayern after 22 minutes.

Leverkusen's Amine Adli was twice booked for diving after fouls in the box, but both decisions were overturned with penalties awarded instead.

The result leaves Bayern second, one point behind Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund, who thrashed Koln 6-1 on Saturday, will finish a game week at the top of the league for the first time since 2019.

Leverkusen, whose manager Xabi Alonso used to play for Bayern, have now won five matches in a row in all competitions.

Dortmund and Bayern face each other on 1 April in the first match after the international break.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 30FrimpongBooked at 39minsSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 90+5'minutes
  • 6Kossounou
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 3HincapiéBooked at 83mins
  • 25Palacios
  • 8Andrich
  • 10Demirbay
  • 19DiabySubstituted forTahat 90+1'minutes
  • 27WirtzSubstituted forHlozekat 84'minutes
  • 21AdliSubstituted forBakkerat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tah
  • 5Bakker
  • 9Azmoun
  • 17Hudson-Odoi
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 23Hlozek
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 28Pentz
  • 32Azhil

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 43minsSubstituted forStanisicat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 73mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 6Kimmich
  • 22CanceloSubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTelat 76'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 19Davies
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Coman
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
30,210

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Jeremie Frimpong.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Piero Hincapié is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Jonathan Tah replaces Moussa Diaby.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Mitchel Bakker replaces Amine Adli.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Adam Hlozek replaces Florian Wirtz.

  19. Booking

    Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund25172655312453
2Bayern Munich25157372274552
3Union Berlin25146538281048
4Freiburg2513753834446
5RB Leipzig25136649301945
6Frankfurt25117746361040
7Wolfsburg25108744321238
8B Leverkusen25114104540537
9Mainz2510784036437
10B Mgladbach2587104044-431
11Werder Bremen2594123948-931
12Augsburg2584133245-1328
13Köln2569103344-1127
14VfL Bochum2581162756-2925
15Hoffenheim2564153345-1222
16Hertha Berlin2556143048-1821
17Schalke2549122145-2421
18Stuttgart2548132942-1320
View full German Bundesliga table

