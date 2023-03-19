Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.
Paris St-Germain fell to their first Ligue 1 home defeat since April 2021 as Rennes completed a league double over the runaway table leaders.
The visitors scored either side of half-time with Karl Toko Ekambi firing them in front in the 45th minute.
Lesley Ugochukwu then broke down the left and squared for former PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo to add the second three minutes after the break.
PSG saw their unbeaten league run at the Parc des Princes ended at 35 games.
Despite the defeat, Christophe Galtier's side are nine points clear of Lens at the top of the table as they head towards an 11th title in 13 years.
Meanwhile, Rennes - who are just the third side to get the double over Paris St-Germain since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011 - are fifth, four points off Monaco in fourth but only a further three behind second-placed Lens.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 14BernatSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 55'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 31Bitshiabu
- 29PembéléSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 17Vitinha
- 6Verratti
- 8RuizSubstituted forEkitikeat 56'minutes
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 18Renato Sanches
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 38Fernandez-Veliz
- 39Lamy
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Rennes
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Mandanda
- 90SpenceSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
- 23Omari
- 15WoohBooked at 52mins
- 5Theate
- 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 5'minutes
- 33DouéSubstituted forGouiriat 71'minutes
- 14Bourigeaud
- 6UgochukwuSubstituted forSantamaríaat 78'minutes
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 9KalimuendoSubstituted forSalahat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alemdar
- 2Rodon
- 8Santamaría
- 19Gouiri
- 20Tait
- 21Majer
- 25Meling
- 27Traoré
- 34Salah
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Salah (Rennes).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Rennes).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Warmed Omari.
Attempt blocked. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
Attempt saved. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Hamari Traoré (Rennes).
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Birger Meling.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.