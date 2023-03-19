Close menu
Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino0NapoliNapoli4

Torino 0-4 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores twice for Serie A leaders

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Napoli in their 4-0 win at Torino
Victor Osimhen has scored 25 goals in 29 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season

Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to 21 points as Victor Osimhen scored twice in a 4-0 win at Torino.

Osimhen, the league's top scorer with 21 goals from 23 matches, netted the opener after nine minutes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the visitors' advantage from the spot before Osimhen added his second.

Tanguy Ndombele rounded off the scoring as Napoli secured their 10th win in 11 games in all competitions.

Second-placed Inter Milan have the chance to cut their lead at the top of Serie A when they host Juventus later on Sunday.

Napoli are just 16 points away from winning a first Scudetto since 1990.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32V Milinkovic-Savic
  • 5GravillonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDjidjiat 54'minutes
  • 3Schuurs
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17SingoSubstituted forAinaat 75'minutes
  • 77LinettySubstituted forIlicat 54'minutes
  • 28Ricci
  • 27VojvodaSubstituted forBuongiornoat 54'minutes
  • 16VlasicSubstituted forSeckat 85'minutes
  • 49Radonjic
  • 9Sanabria

Substitutes

  • 2Bayeye
  • 4Buongiorno
  • 8Ilic
  • 11Pellegri
  • 21Adopo
  • 23Seck
  • 26Djidji
  • 34Aina
  • 66Gineitis
  • 73Fiorenza
  • 89Gemello
  • 94N'Guessan

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniSubstituted forØstigårdat 72'minutes
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forGaetanoat 85'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 65'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 65'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 72'minutes
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Matteo Marchetti

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 0, Napoli 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 0, Napoli 4.

  3. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Perr Schuurs (Torino).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Torino. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Demba Seck replaces Nikola Vlasic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Ola Aina (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alex Meret (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Torino. Ivan Ilic tries a through ball, but Antonio Sanabria is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Nikola Vlasic (Torino).

  16. Post update

    Ivan Ilic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Sanabria (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Ola Aina replaces Wilfried Singo.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • TorinoTorino0NapoliNapoli4
  • SampdoriaSampdoria3Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1LecceLecce0
  • LazioLazio0RomaRoma0
  • Inter MilanInter Milan19:45JuventusJuventus

Top Stories