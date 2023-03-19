Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen has scored 25 goals in 29 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season

Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to 21 points as Victor Osimhen scored twice in a 4-0 win at Torino.

Osimhen, the league's top scorer with 21 goals from 23 matches, netted the opener after nine minutes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the visitors' advantage from the spot before Osimhen added his second.

Tanguy Ndombele rounded off the scoring as Napoli secured their 10th win in 11 games in all competitions.

Second-placed Inter Milan have the chance to cut their lead at the top of Serie A when they host Juventus later on Sunday.

Napoli are just 16 points away from winning a first Scudetto since 1990.