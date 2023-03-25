Hamilton Academical's Brian Easton and Raith Rovers' Scott Brown are vying to lift the SPFL Trust trophy

Scottish Challenge Cup final: Raith Rovers v Hamilton Academical Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk Date: Sunday, 25 March Kick-off: 16:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and BBC Sport website.

Holders Raith Rovers will aim to equal the record of four Scottish Challenge Cup final victories when they face Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

The match takes place at Falkirk Stadium - the home of the only side to have achieved that feat.

Rovers beat Queen of the South - who were on their way to relegation from the second tier - last year to lift the trophy for non-Premiership teams.

This time, they again face the side sitting bottom of the Championship.

Indeed, this is the third successive time that Rovers have reached the final, having defeated Partick Thistle in the 2019-20 last four only for the competition to be mothballed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ian Murray's current side sit seventh in the second tier, only three places above Accies, but with 13 points separating them, the Kirkcaldy side are still chasing promotion rather than worrying about dropping to League 1.

Rovers have won the latest four meetings between the sides and are unbeaten in eight against the Lanarkshire outfit.

John Rankin's Accies, who are a point behind Cove Rangers at the foot of the table but with two games in hand, are without a win in three outings as they go into this attempt to lift the trophy for the first time since 1992.

Rovers have had the tougher route to the final, beating four Championship rivals and surviving two penalty shoot-outs, while Accies overcame fifth-tier Rangers colts and League 1 strugglers Clyde as well as two sides from the second tier.

How they got to the final

Third round

Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers

Rangers B 0-3 Hamilton Academical

Fourth round

Hamilton Academical 2-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Raith Rovers 1-1 Greenock Morton (4-2pens)

Quarter-finals

Hamilton Academical 3-2 Clyde

Queen's Park 0-1 Raith Rovers

Semi-finals

Dundee 2-2 Raith Rovers (3-4pens)

Hamilton Academical 2-1 Queen of the South