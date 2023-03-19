Micky Mellon: Tranmere Rovers sack manager from second spell in charge
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
League Two side Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Micky Mellon.
The 51-year-old Scot had seen his side slip to 14th in League Two after just six wins since mid-October.
It was Mellon's second spell in charge, having returned in June 2021 after leading Rovers to back-to-back promotions to League One in his previous four-year spell.
"From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn't been an easy decision," said chairman Mark Palios.
"Since he returned to the club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven't managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season."
Ian Dawes will work as caretaker manager, assisted by Andy Parkinson, while Tranmere consider a permanent replacement "in preparation for the new season".
Mellon previously left the Merseyside club in July 2020 - after they were relegated to League Two on a points-per-game basis - to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, but came back less than a year later.
Tranmere's next game is at Colchester in League Two on Saturday.