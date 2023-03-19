Close menu

FA Cup semi-finals: Manchester City to face Sheffield United, Brighton to play Manchester United or Fulham

Manchester City will face Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Brighton will play Manchester United or Fulham.

Six-time champions City progressed to the last four with a 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, in which star forward Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days.

The Blades beat Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2014, before Brighton ended League Two Grimsby's dream run to the last eight with a 5-0 win.

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford from 16:30 GMT.

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April.

Loan players are not allowed to play against their parent clubs in the FA Cup, meaning that Sheffield United pair Tommy Doyle and Jamie McAtee will not be permitted to play against City.

Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner against fellow Championship side Blackburn to send the Blades to Wembley.

Brighton last reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019 while it would be a first appearance since 2002 for Fulham if they defeat 12-time winners Manchester United.

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 16:26

    Why is the semi-final draw made before one of the quarter final games has even been played? Can we not just wait? I think it's pathetic.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 16:28

      HKJ replied:
      Arguably it's a way of heading away accusations of bias, which tend to be rife...

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 16:32

    This is terrible, the draw shouldn’t be done until all the previous round has concluded at this stage of the competition.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 16:34

      Eddy replied:
      You really think it makes a difference to how people play in a knock out competition? I doubt it

  • Comment posted by Zee 21, today at 16:28

    Would be good for a Sheffield United v Brighton or Fulham Final!

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 16:36

      TomeToyou replied:
      This is the tough tie City were dreading.

      Never mind Bayern, they didn't want such a tough opponent.

      Expect jittery nerves in the City defence.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 16:37

    Come on Fulham; come on Brighton!

  • Comment posted by Your Account, today at 16:28

    Utd ain't gonna win it. Cmon Brighton!

    Lots of love, Liverpool fan

    • Reply posted by Cydonian Knight, today at 16:31

      Cydonian Knight replied:
      Who are Livarpool playing.......in ANY cup competition?

  • Comment posted by Hank Slightly, today at 16:28

    Someone get some ice for Leon Osman's fingers

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:33

    No fix in the FA Cup draw then!!

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 16:31

    Wait what the draw has already been done? Not finished the round yet!

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:38

    Was looking forward to a Blackburn vs Grimsby final myself...oh well!!

  • Comment posted by Aliballibee, today at 16:34

    A shame for the two lads at Sheffield United who won't get to play at Wembley, since they are loanees from City.

  • Comment posted by GT1980, today at 16:44

    What a surprise...

  • Comment posted by El Perro Sucio, today at 16:35

    It's gonna be a Manc final.
    The FA should save the fans a fortune in travel by having the final played at Salford's ground.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 16:41

      Oddbod replied:
      Not fair on The Cockney Reds who make up the Majority of Man U's fan base.

  • Comment posted by Unclefish, today at 16:26

    Man City V Brighton final it is then!

    • Reply posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 16:28

      HaHaYouLost replied:
      United vs United more like

  • Comment posted by Milllee, today at 16:44

    They just made up the draw didn’t they? The numbers weren’t on screen so could have just said whoever they wanted.

  • Comment posted by lander, today at 16:42

    Well that was a surprise draw...said that's what it would be about an hour ago..🙄

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 16:45

      Eddy replied:
      There weren’t too many permutations. See how you get on with the third round draw next year and let us know

  • Comment posted by ABZERMAN, today at 16:42

    Anyone But Manchester will do for me!

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 16:43

      bob shankly replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Azza, today at 16:40

    Everyone saying City have it easy in cups when they've drawn Chelsea twice, Arsenal, Liverpool and the two top championship sides en route this year... no pleasing some people. Cmon City go thump United or Brighton in the final and get Pep another trophy!

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 16:38

    When is the draw for Final?

    • Reply posted by kopper, today at 16:40

      kopper replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:45

    Ridiculous that 2 sets of Northern fans have to travel to Wembley for a semi final. Could easily be played at Leeds or Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by PKR_R_I_P, today at 16:45

    they managed to keep the 2 warmer balls apart ... so it a Manc final ... lmao
    lets hope Fulham & sheff UTD do the business

