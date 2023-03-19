Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester City will face Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Brighton will play Manchester United or Fulham.

Six-time champions City progressed to the last four with a 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, in which star forward Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days.

The Blades beat Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2014, before Brighton ended League Two Grimsby's dream run to the last eight with a 5-0 win.

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford from 16:30 GMT.

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April.

Loan players are not allowed to play against their parent clubs in the FA Cup, meaning that Sheffield United pair Tommy Doyle and Jamie McAtee will not be permitted to play against City.

Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner against fellow Championship side Blackburn to send the Blades to Wembley.

Brighton last reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019 while it would be a first appearance since 2002 for Fulham if they defeat 12-time winners Manchester United.