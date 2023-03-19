Close menu

FA Cup semi-finals: Pep Guardiola out to end Manchester City's poor last-four form

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City players look dejected after a semi-final defeat to Liverpool
Manchester City have won just one of their past six FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is determined his side will put their FA Cup semi-final hoodoo to rest at Wembley next month.

The six-time winners will face Sheffield United having thrashed Burnley in the quarter-finals.

City have achieved so much domestically since Guardiola arrived in 2016, including four Premier League titles.

However, FA Cup semi-finals have regularly left feelings of frustration and irritation.

Saturday's 6-0 win over Burnley means City have reached the last four in six out of Guardiola's seven seasons as manager. So far, they have only won one, and even that success, a single-goal triumph against Brighton in 2019, left Guardiola unhappy.

"The worst games we have played were always semi-final of FA Cup at Wembley," said Guardiola. "Our performances were really poor every time, even the year we won we struggled."

Last season City failed to recover from a 3-0 half-time deficit against Liverpool, while they have twice been beaten by Arsenal and once by Chelsea in the semi-finals.

"I can make you a huge list of what has happened," said Guardiola.

"We've played naively, no good. I know Liverpool are a good team but 3-0 at half-time? When we lost against Arsenal in Mikel's first season, it was really bad. Maybe one year we can play the semi-finals here in Manchester - and the Wembley people come here to change the dynamic?"

City's semi-final comes days after the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich and, despite the concentration of fixtures, Guardiola wants to see them give a good account of themselves.

"Hopefully this time we can behave as who we are," he said.

"It's not about reaching the final. I just always had the feeling that we didn't compete, we were not there, we were not hungry enough."

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport