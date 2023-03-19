Last updated on .From the section Hull

Cyrus Christie, who has won 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland, moved to Hull on a free transfer from Fulham last summer

Hull City's Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie is set to miss the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old right-back is likely to need surgery on a knee injury that has kept him out for the past four games.

The former Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby County defender has scored three goals in 28 games since moving to the Tigers in the summer.

"It's not great for us but at the same time, I want to look after him long term," said manager Liam Rosenior.

"It'll probably rule him out for the rest of the season - that's my expectation at this point - but it allows me to clear a problem for him long term, which is really important.

"He's a top player and that's why I want to look after him. I didn't want to risk him.

"I want him to come back fit and firing for next season. I'm looking at the big picture," Rosenior added to the club website.