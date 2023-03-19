Close menu
The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City: Daly sends Villa into FA Cup semi-finals

Women's Football

Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly is Aston Villa's highest goalscorer this season with 13 in all competitions

Aston Villa beat Manchester City in extra time to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Rachel Daly fired home in the 97th minute from close range to shock the three-time competition winners.

Rachel Corsie almost won it for Villa in the last action of normal time with a header just beyond the far post.

Chloe Kelly ran clear through on goal with 80 minutes played but her shot was agonisingly wide as City missed their own huge chance to put the game to bed.

Kirsty Hanson had put Aston Villa ahead in the 21th minute with a bullet header from a corner.

Deyna Castellanos equalised for Manchester City after getting on the end of a Lauren Hemp cross and scoring a looping header.

Man City's Castellanos and Hemp went close in the second half while Women's Super League top scorer Khadija Shaw had a quiet night in front of goal.

Aston Villa aiming high

Aston Villa win
As well as beating them in the FA Cup, Aston Villa have taken four points off Manchester City in the league

Aston Villa have never won the FA Cup but will now feel they have a great opportunity after stunning City.

Daly's superb form continues this season as Villa look to upset the Women's Super League big three of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Lionesses forward had a first-time effort brilliantly saved by Ellie Roebuck and her spectacular effort from around 30 yards led to the corner from which Villa scored the opener.

Villa, who defeated West Ham last weekend, sit fifth in the WSL and are unbeaten in 2023.

They will find out their FA Cup semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which will take place on Morning Live on BBC One.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2MaylingSubstituted forPachecoat 60'minutes
  • 14Turner
  • 15Patten
  • 6Corsie
  • 10DaliBooked at 101mins
  • 88NobbsSubstituted forRabjohnat 118'minutes
  • 12Staniforth
  • 19BlindkildeSubstituted forLehmannat 79'minutes
  • 8Daly
  • 20HansonBooked at 117minsSubstituted forGregoryat 120+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lehmann
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 33Pacheco
  • 35Mullett

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 14Morgan
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 53mins
  • 4AleixandriSubstituted forFowlerat 105'minutes
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12AngeldahlSubstituted forCoombsat 105'minutes
  • 9Kelly
  • 10Castellanos
  • 11HempSubstituted forRasoat 112'minutes
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 7Coombs
  • 8Fowler
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 33Kennedy
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away13

