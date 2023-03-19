Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have reached the Women's FA Cup semi-finals for three seasons in a row

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten played a starring role as the Blues cruised past Reading to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

The Norway international set up Jess Carter's opener and then won a penalty which Maren Mjelde tucked away as Chelsea led 2-0 at the break.

Reiten added a third soon after half-time to extend the visitors' lead.

Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back for Reading but the Blues reached the last four for the third consecutive season.

Chelsea started brightly with Reiten, Niamh Charles and Mjelde all testing Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

And Carter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when she bundled home Reiten's pinpoint cross at the back post.

Minutes later, the Norwegian was brought down by Reading's Brooke Hendrix inside the box and Mjelde coolly converted from the spot to double dominant Chelsea's advantage.

The hosts thought they had pulled one back when Troelgaard intercepted a loose Chelsea pass before rifling past Zecira Musovic, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea continued to control the game after the break and Reiten finally got her just rewards for an impressive attacking display as she slotted an Alsu Abdullina pass into an open goal.

Troelsgaard got her revenge for the earlier disallowed goal when she fired in a 70th-minute strike to try to ignite a Reading fightback.

But the Dane's goal proved nothing more than a consolation and Chelsea, who beat Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, held on to seal a third successive win in all competitions.

Blues continue cup dominance

Chelsea were without Sam Kerr and Lauren James but retained their usual firepower

Chelsea have won back-to-back FA Cups and Emma Hayes' side are now just two wins away from a third triumph on the bounce.

Star striker Sam Kerr and England international Lauren James were dropped to the substitutes' bench on Sunday, but that did not diminish Chelsea's attacking qualities.

Reiten posed problems for the Reading defence throughout the game, while Charles and Rytting Kaneryd were also active in the final third.

Youngster Aimee Claypole replaced Reiten and added an attacking spark late on, but was unable to add her name to the scoresheet.

Chelsea, who regained their status at the top of the WSL last weekend, missed out on the League Cup with defeat by Arsenal in the final earlier this month - but will be desperate to retain their FA Cup crown.

They will find out their semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which takes place on Morning Live on BBC One.