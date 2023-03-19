Match ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Brighton scored twice in four minutes to secure victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's and progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Poppy Pattinson put the Women's Super League side ahead in the 28th minute directly from a floated corner.
Danielle Carter doubled the visitors' lead with a composed penalty after Brianna Visalli was clipped in the box.
Birmingham were denied by the woodwork four times as Jade Pennock and Ashley Hodson both went close.
The Championship outfit, who were the last remaining team in the competition from outside the WSL after Manchester United knocked out Lewes FC earlier on Sunday, had the better of Brighton for much of the game but were punished for two mistakes.
Brighton forward Katie Robinson produced another of her side's better chances when she forced Lucy Thomas into a fine save, charging down the right-hand side and trying to slot in at the near post.
Brighton, who are trying to keep themselves out of a relegation battle in the league, are still without a manager after Jens Scheuer departed after just two months in charge, with interim manager Amy Merricks currently at the helm.
The Seagulls have never made it to an FA Cup final before, having lost their only semi-final appearance in 2020 to Arsenal.
The draw for this year's semi-finals will take place on Tuesday.
