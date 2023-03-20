Last updated on .From the section England

Pope (centre) has been replaced by Fraser Forster

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Newcastle keeper Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Rashford picked up a knock during his side's FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham on Sunday.

Pope, who has 10 caps, suffered an injury in Newcastle's 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Mount is also recovering from an injury and will stay with Chelsea.

England manager Gareth Southgate had included him in the initial 25-man squad but Chelsea boss Graham Potter said afterwards that the 24-year-old would not be joining up with the international team.

Mount has not featured for Chelsea since February because of a pubic bone injury and missed Saturday's Premier League draw against Everton.

Rashford has been in fine form for Manchester United this season, scoring 27 goals in total including 19 since returning from the Qatar World Cup, where he found the net three times in five games for England.

Tottenham keeper Fraser Forster, 35, has been called up to replace Pope.

Forster won the last of his six England caps in 2016 though he was included in the squad for two friendly games last season.

"No further replacements are planned and 23 players arrived at St. George's Park on Monday," said an England statement.

Southgate's side travel to Italy on 23 March before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on 26 March.