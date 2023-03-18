Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson hopes for talks with the club's board this week after fans called for him to be appointed permanently during Saturday's win over Heart of Midlothian. (Press & Journal) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says Kieran Tierney knows he has to knuckle down and work hard to win his starting place with Arsenal amid question marks about the defender's future with the Premier League leaders. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Livingston striker Joel Nouble and wing-back Nicky Devlin, for whom there has been significant interest, increased their chances of summer transfer moves by scoring the goals in Saturday's 2-1 over Ross County, with the latter likely to leave along with defender Jack Fitzwater. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has offered a firm defence of Ross Wilson after the sporting director was the target of yet more protests from fans during Saturday's 4-2 win away to Motherwell. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Manager Michael Beale has revealed that sporting director Ross Wilson plays a major role in "controlling the atmosphere" at Rangers' training ground. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell became embroiled in a heated exchange with Scottish FA officials at Celtic Park immediately after their Scottish Premiership defeat amid anger at the decision to send off striker Elie Youan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster insists the team will play at Lesser Hampden before the end of the season despite the long-standing delays to the stadium's development while they ground share with Stenhousemuir. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed striker Nicky Clark will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury after sitting out Saturday's draw with Kilmarnock. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link