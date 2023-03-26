Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women

Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 28Rabjohn
- 14Turner
- 15Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 10Dali
- 12Staniforth
- 88Nobbs
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 21Leat
- 24Keitley
- 35Mullett
- 36Shaw
- 99Tucker
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 22Plumptre
- 15Howard
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 30Mace
- 21Cain
- 14Green
- 16Jones
- 10Whelan
Substitutes
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 8Pike
- 19Siemsen
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Jane Simms