The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Venue: Villa Park, England

Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 14Turner
  • 15Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 21Leat
  • 24Keitley
  • 35Mullett
  • 36Shaw
  • 99Tucker

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 22Plumptre
  • 15Howard
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 30Mace
  • 21Cain
  • 14Green
  • 16Jones
  • 10Whelan

Substitutes

  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 8Pike
  • 19Siemsen
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Jane Simms

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1612224293338
2Man City Women16122234142038
3Chelsea Women15121239142537
4Arsenal Women1511223892935
5Aston Villa Women158252725226
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women1651101730-1316
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121934-1512
10Reading Women1531111634-1810
11Brighton Women132291644-288
12Leicester City Women152112733-267
