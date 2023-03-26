Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

Reading Women 0-0 Brighton:

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 5Evans
  • 3Mukandi
  • 2Bryson
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 20Moore
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 25Burns
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 30Poulter
  • 36Elwood

Brighton Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 21Morse
  • 5BergsvandSubstituted forCarterat 32'minutes
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Olme
  • 7Sarri
  • 2Fox
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 4Visalli
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 24Ferguson
  • 51Lane
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter replaces Guro Bergsvand.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  5. Post update

    Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Wellings (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Easther Mayi Kith (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Lydia Williams.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1612224293338
2Man City Women16122234142038
3Chelsea Women15121239142537
4Arsenal Women1511223892935
5Aston Villa Women169252825329
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women1651101730-1316
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121934-1512
10Brighton Women143291844-2611
11Reading Women1631121636-2010
12Leicester City Women162113734-277
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport