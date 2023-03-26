Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 16Mayi Kith
- 5Evans
- 3Mukandi
- 2Bryson
- 51Troelsgaard
- 20Moore
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 23Rowe
- 7Wellings
Substitutes
- 11Wade
- 12Harries
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 25Burns
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 30Poulter
- 36Elwood
Brighton Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 21Morse
- 5BergsvandSubstituted forCarterat 32'minutes
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 8Connolly
- 10Olme
- 7Sarri
- 2Fox
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 4Visalli
- 12Bance
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 24Ferguson
- 51Lane
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter replaces Guro Bergsvand.
Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Easther Mayi Kith (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Lydia Williams.
Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Charlie Wellings.