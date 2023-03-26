Match ends, England 2, Ukraine 0.
England maintained their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a comfortable victory over Ukraine at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate's side built on the foundation of their first away win against Italy since 1961 with an efficient performance that was more than enough to see off the visitors.
England struggled to build any momentum until record scorer Harry Kane made it 55 international goals when he bundled in Bukayo Saka's cross at the far post eight minutes before half-time.
The second arrived three minutes later and was all Saka's own work, the Arsenal winger turning away from his man on the edge of the area and curling a superb effort beyond the reach of Anatoliy Trubin and into the top corner.
Leicester City's James Maddison made a good impression on his first England start while Brentford's Ivan Toney won his first cap as a late substitute, captain Kane making way once there was never any serious danger of a Ukrainian comeback.
Saka a special talent
Saka is part of England's young generation that Southgate hopes will form a key component of their Euro 2024 campaign and the quest to finally claim a major trophy - and what a talent he is.
Saka has been outstanding as Arsenal lead the Premier League table and after a fine World Cup in Qatar he has simply carried on the form he has been showing all season.
He was a constant danger down England's right flank and the 21-year-old merely confirmed what he is showing on an almost weekly basis, namely that he has a golden future ahead of him.
Saka's cross unlocked a well-organised Ukraine defence for Kane to pounce and set England on their way before producing a superb piece of individual skill to effectively end the contest.
England's ideal start
England manager Southgate could not have hoped for a better start to these qualifiers as two of arguably their more testing fixtures have resulted in maximum points.
And he will be happy with portions of England's performances in both games, particularly the first half against Italy in Naples and the manner in which they closed this game out with the minimum of fuss.
England are the favourites to qualify at the top of their group and secure a place at the Euros in Germany, where they will be among those touted as potential winners, and these opening two games have certainly justified that status.
They survived a poor second half in Italy and a drab first half-hour here but the end results certainly count as a job well done.
Player of the match
SakaBukayo Saka
England
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number10Player nameBellinghamAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number11Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number4Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number3Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number8Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number19Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number18Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number16Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.38
Ukraine
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number16Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameKonoplyankaAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number15Player nameTsygankovAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number8Player nameMalinovskyiAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number2Player nameSobolAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number20Player nameSudakovAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number14Player nameBuyalskyiAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number11Player nameDovbykAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number6Player nameStepanenkoAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number12Player nameTrubinAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number7Player nameMudrykAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number3Player nameSvatokAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number9Player nameYaremchukAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number21Player nameKaravaevAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number22Player nameMatvienkoAverage rating
5.20
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 6Maguire
- 3Chilwell
- 8Henderson
- 4Rice
- 10BellinghamSubstituted forGallagherat 86'minutes
- 7Saka
- 9KaneSubstituted forToneyat 81'minutes
- 11MaddisonSubstituted forGrealishat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Trippier
- 13Ramsdale
- 14Guéhi
- 15Dier
- 16Grealish
- 17Phillips
- 18Gallagher
- 19Toney
- 22Forster
Ukraine
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Trubin
- 21KaravaevSubstituted forBuyalskyiat 61'minutes
- 3Svatok
- 22Matvienko
- 16MykolenkoSubstituted forSobolat 62'minutes
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 90'minutes
- 17Zinchenko
- 8MalinovskyiBooked at 69mins
- 20Sudakov
- 7MudrykSubstituted forTsygankovat 61'minutes
- 9YaremchukSubstituted forDovbykat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lunin
- 2Sobol
- 4Sarapyi
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Konoplyanka
- 11Dovbyk
- 13Miroshnichenko
- 14Buyalskyi
- 15Tsygankov
- 18Bondarenko
- 19Pikhalyonok
- 23Shevchenko
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
However what a player we have in Saka, absolute quality and only going to get better.
Good result but bit of a bore fest.
Saka’s goal was the highlight.
Beautiful goal..
But why are we so rubbish in the 2nd half of matches?