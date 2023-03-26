Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Doohan
- 3Bernard
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 23Cooper
- 12Robson
- 17McAllister
- 4McGeouch
- 27Bunker
- 11Garrick
- 25Peart-Harris
- 48Savage
Substitutes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 20O'Brien
- 21Bakayoko
- 24Thomas
- 29Brown
- 30Omotoye
- 34McKenzie
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 44Flint
- 33James
- 2Palmer
- 8Adeniran
- 19Bakinson
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 9Gregory
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 4Vaulks
- 15Famewo
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 22Shipston
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Gregory with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
