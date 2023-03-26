Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 17McAllister
  • 4McGeouch
  • 27Bunker
  • 11Garrick
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 48Savage

Substitutes

  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 20O'Brien
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 24Thomas
  • 29Brown
  • 30Omotoye
  • 34McKenzie

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 33James
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Adeniran
  • 19Bakinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 15Famewo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Gregory with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed372310464273779
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226860312972
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Derby3818101059392064
7Peterborough382031565471863
8Wycombe381871351361561
9Portsmouth381513105344958
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Exeter371310145348549
12Charlton381213135350349
13Fleetwood381213134139249
14Lincoln City37918103440-645
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale38129174055-1545
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19MK Dons38116213454-2039
20Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe39713193763-2634
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3859242871-4324
View full League One table

