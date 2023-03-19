Andy Robertson (right) won his 60th Scotland cap against Turkey in November

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Andy Robertson feels he has honed the role of leading Scotland after taking "a lot on" early in his captaincy.

The Liverpool left-back was given the armband during Alex McLeish's second spell as manager and has carried on under Steve Clarke.

Robertson scored the first goal of Clarke's reign and led his country at Euro 2020.

"It took me a bit of time to get used to being able to put that armband on," the 29-year-old told the BBC.

Robertson, who was speaking to Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast, has been Scotland captain for five years.

"I was quite young when I got it and I felt as if I could solve everything," he recalled. "I took a lot on. The older you get, the more you realise you just have to control the things you can control.

"I feel as if I've settled into the role. I feel comfortable. I love being captain. I know when to speak to the players and when they need an arm round their shoulder, when staff need an arm round them. I will always be there for people."

Robertson's next assignment as captain is Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Cyprus and Spain. Both sides visit Hampden, with the Cypriots first up on Saturday (14:00 GMT).

Norway and Georgia complete a testing section in which the top two qualify, albeit Scotland are already guaranteed at least a play-off place for the finals in Germany after topping their Nations League group.

"I've still got a few years left in me and hopefully a couple more major tournaments as well," added Champions League and Premier League winner Robertson.

"The trophies I've won, I've been very blessed to win them, but being captain of my country is up there with them.

"Pulling on the Scotland jersey is enough for me. The feeling I get of pulling that jersey on and representing my country is enough, but standing in front of the lads and leading them out is a different feeling.

"We managed to get to the Euros, which was incredible. Working under Steve Clarke has been incredible. We're going in the right direction."