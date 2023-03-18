Close menu

Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham Hotspur ownership and 'selfish' players

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

comments601

A furious Antonio Conte says his Tottenham players are "selfish" and the club "can change the manager but the situation cannot change" in a scathing attack on the ownership.

The Spurs boss said his team "don't want to help each other" after a 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

"Tottenham's story is this - 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?" Conte said.

Spurs had led by two goals at St Mary's but conceded twice in 15 minutes.

"The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here," said Conte. "I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.

"Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."

Tottenham have won one trophy since the ownership group, chaired by Daniel Levy, took over the club in 2001 - the League Cup in 2008.

They have had 11 different managers in that time, including three since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, who took them to the Champions League final before being sacked six months later.

Spurs are out of all cup competitions this season with Sheffield United knocking them out of the FA Cup before AC Milan ended their Champions League hopes - and Conte said it is time for the club and players to start taking responsibility.

"Not only the club, the manager and the staff. The players have to be involved in this situation because it is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change," he said.

"If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me.

"Maybe previously in the other games something can change. But here we're used to it for a long time. The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, every coach that stayed here has the responsibility. And the players? The players? Where are the players?

"In my experience, I can tell you that if you want to be competitive, if you want to fight, you have to improve this aspect. And this aspect, I can tell you, in this moment is really, really low. And I see only 11 players that play for themselves."

When asked why this is the case at Tottenham, Conte said: "Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don't play for something important here. They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress."

Spurs remain fourth in the Premier League and had the chance to go above Manchester United into third with victory over Southampton, but during his damning media conference after the match, Conte said if their current form continues they will be lucky to secure a Champions League spot at all.

He said: "There are 10 games to go and some people think we can fight. Fight for what with this spirit, this attitude, this commitment? What? For seventh, eighth, 10th place?

"We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart.

"I am not used to this position. I'm really upset and everyone has to take their responsibility."

Conte had said on Thursday he does not expect to get sacked by the club, after comments he made following Spurs' European exit that they may decide to dismiss him before his contract ends in the summer.

He said those comments were "a joke", but indicated in his criticism that the club are "worse" than last season when they pipped London rivals Arsenal to a top-four spot.

"It's much better to go into the problem, because the problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team," Conte said.

"Before today I prefer to hide this situation and to try to speak, to try to improve the spirit, the situation, with the words, With a lot of situations.

"If I have to compare last season and this season, we have to improve, but now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team, anything can happen, in any moment. Today is the last situation.

"Being a team, it is the most important thing. To understand that we play for the badge."

Comments

Join the conversation

601 comments

  • Comment posted by Nick Matthew, today at 19:35

    sack him and nothing will change. Jose told them the reality as he did at Utd. And he was correct. The running of the club is to make the shareholders money, not win trophies.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 19:43

      AJ replied:
      Levy OUT

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 19:35

    Public criticism of players and owner and you basically skipping the vote of confidence stage and going straight to the sacking. Can't see him being in the dug out after the international break

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:49

      the peoples poet replied:
      Absolutely.
      He is gone and he knows it.

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 19:33

    Conte is 100% correct. Levy living off Poch’s success, acting like it was his. Guarantee Conte wins the league with his next club. Levy is a poison

    • Reply posted by archicrooks, today at 19:35

      archicrooks replied:
      But as a Tottenham fan what SUCCESS did Poch have there ?

  • Comment posted by Phil , today at 19:44

    I think he's bang on. Levy is to blame. Twenty years , 11 managers and 1 trophy.

    • Reply posted by okuti, today at 19:53

      okuti replied:
      Absolutely right

  • Comment posted by EconMitch , today at 19:32

    He's desperate to be sacked. I say give him what he wants.

    • Reply posted by Barnyards, today at 19:41

      Barnyards replied:
      No no no, make him suffer like the fans have until end of season.
      He ain’t in control so won’t make any difference to where spurs finish
      … not a spurs supporter btw

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 19:38

    I think someone wants to leave.

    Managers don't resign due to money, they wait to get sacked.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 19:46

      AJ replied:
      jose mourinho is a million because of that lol

  • Comment posted by pauld, today at 19:39

    The stadium looks nice though

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 19:44

      stonesthrower replied:
      Tourists will flock to visit the ruins ala the Colosseum in Rome as Britain quickly declines thanks to the English brexit.

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 19:37

    That's it now. He has said it as it is. He has lost the dressing room and given up on the top four in those scathing comments.

    • Reply posted by Top Dogg, today at 20:04

      Top Dogg replied:
      Think he's given up caring at this stage. Just wants his pay off and to move on somewhere else.

  • Comment posted by Chris1991, today at 19:34

    So he's not looking for a new contract then...

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 19:34

    Conte surely knew what he was getting into. A serial winner in a club of perennial losers. Tottenham will probably go for Poch, a loser himself. Match made in heaven.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:49

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      What a strange analysis.

  • Comment posted by janet towler, today at 19:41

    I have unfortunately been a spurs fan for over 50 years and he’s absolutely right, being spursy is ingrained in our dna, we could have Haarlend, Bellingham, messi etc and still would win nothing. It starts at the top and about time for levy and co to go now

    • Reply posted by lander, today at 20:29

      lander replied:
      Why unfortunately? You are or not? Strange comment...

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 19:33

    It’s not about mentality of players. It’s about quality.
    Spurs still have the same rubbish defence that they’ve had for years now.

    The best teams build success on a strong defence.

    Simple as that.

    • Reply posted by poeticlicence, today at 19:35

      poeticlicence replied:
      That’s his point - he can’t build the team the way he needs to because of the owners

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 19:34

    Well said. This is the truth. I know I'd rather have a change of ownership than a manager! Under Conte with footballing people we can succeed.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:53

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      A week ago you're all criticising Conte's turgid tactics, a month ago you're all hoping he doesn't bother returning from his surgery...but now he's suddenly not the problem any more?

      Classic fickle football fans.

  • Comment posted by grahame, today at 19:43

    Only sunshine moonlight and boogie to blame next

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 19:45

      KDS replied:
      ‘Good times’ as well, I think?

  • Comment posted by tonbar, today at 20:12

    You have to say, sacking Mourinho, a serial winner, in the week before the league cup final, when you haven’t won a trophy in 20 years, was a perfect display of egotism by Levy

  • Comment posted by One and Only Utd, today at 19:35

    Gone by Monday

    • Reply posted by Sunofabeach412, today at 19:38

      Sunofabeach412 replied:
      I certainly hope so!

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 19:33

    Yeah I think he's done. Scott Parker got canned for less. Not taking any responsibility for his negative tactics either.

  • Comment posted by kelly, today at 19:50

    Conte's tactics and playing style is so negative and boring to watch. Maybe if he give the players a chance to play attacking football, they would play as a team. Boring team to watch so thinking the players are bored with the style being demanded of them

    • Reply posted by David Cattell, today at 20:43

      David Cattell replied:
      Poor players no plan and relying on He’s one of our own
      A player with no ambition

  • Comment posted by Ozzy D, today at 19:42

    Not saying he’s wrong but I’m not sure this is how to go about leaving, unless of course there’s a big severance clause in his contract if they sack him

    • Reply posted by ely, today at 19:46

      ely replied:
      Oz that u

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 19:36

    Someone wants a pay out!!!

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 20:40

      Hot Spur replied:
      Give it to him. Only got 8weeks left anyway. Cheap for Levy.

