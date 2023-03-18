Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham Hotspur ownership and 'selfish' players
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
A furious Antonio Conte says his Tottenham players are "selfish" and the club "can change the manager but the situation cannot change" in a scathing attack on the ownership.
The Spurs boss said his team "don't want to help each other" after a 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday.
"Tottenham's story is this - 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?" Conte said.
Spurs had led by two goals at St Mary's but conceded twice in 15 minutes.
"The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here," said Conte. "I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.
"Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."
More to follow.
Managers don't resign due to money, they wait to get sacked.
His comments with the media certainly doesn't help Tottenham's cause.
His heart is not in it with Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs still have the same rubbish defence that they’ve had for years now.
The best teams build success on a strong defence.
Simple as that.