Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham Hotspur ownership and 'selfish' players

From the section Tottenham

A furious Antonio Conte says his Tottenham players are "selfish" and the club "can change the manager but the situation cannot change" in a scathing attack on the ownership.

The Spurs boss said his team "don't want to help each other" after a 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

"Tottenham's story is this - 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?" Conte said.

Spurs had led by two goals at St Mary's but conceded twice in 15 minutes.

"The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here," said Conte. "I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.

"Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 19:35

    Public criticism of players and owner and you basically skipping the vote of confidence stage and going straight to the sacking. Can't see him being in the dug out after the international break

  • Comment posted by Nick Matthew, today at 19:35

    sack him and nothing will change. Jose told them the reality as he did at Utd. And he was correct. The running of the club is to make the shareholders money, not win trophies.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 19:43

      AJ replied:
      Levy OUT

  • Comment posted by EconMitch , today at 19:32

    He's desperate to be sacked. I say give him what he wants.

    • Reply posted by Barnyards, today at 19:41

      Barnyards replied:
      No no no, make him suffer like the fans have until end of season.
      He ain’t in control so won’t make any difference to where spurs finish
      … not a spurs supporter btw

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 19:38

    I think someone wants to leave.

    Managers don't resign due to money, they wait to get sacked.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 19:46

      AJ replied:
      jose mourinho is a million because of that lol

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 19:34

    Conte surely knew what he was getting into. A serial winner in a club of perennial losers. Tottenham will probably go for Poch, a loser himself. Match made in heaven.

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 19:33

    Conte is 100% correct. Levy living off Poch’s success, acting like it was his. Guarantee Conte wins the league with his next club. Levy is a poison

    • Reply posted by archicrooks, today at 19:35

      archicrooks replied:
      But as a Tottenham fan what SUCCESS did Poch have there ?

  • Comment posted by Chris1991, today at 19:34

    So he's not looking for a new contract then...

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 19:37

    That's it now. He has said it as it is. He has lost the dressing room and given up on the top four in those scathing comments.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:35

    Antonio Conte needs to take a good hard look at himself.
    His comments with the media certainly doesn't help Tottenham's cause.

    His heart is not in it with Tottenham Hotspur.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:39

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Thanks for figuring that one out for us, Columbo

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 19:34

    Well said. This is the truth. I know I'd rather have a change of ownership than a manager! Under Conte with footballing people we can succeed.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 19:34

    Will he last the season? He can't be regarded as a great manager as he loses control of his emotions on a regular basis.

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 19:33

    Yeah I think he's done. Scott Parker got canned for less. Not taking any responsibility for his negative tactics either.

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 19:41

    I don’t care how the club and owners operate, you don’t call them out like that. Maybe it’s your soul-destroying tactics and ego Antonio? Bigger than the club…

    • Reply posted by WhyAlwaysMe, today at 19:45

      WhyAlwaysMe replied:
      His soul-destroying tactics you call them have won many league titles Spurs players are just not that good

  • Comment posted by Mickey G, today at 19:41

    Gone tonight 🤪

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 19:39

    Ive said it many times, Conte has been at 10 clubs and stayed at all of them for 2 seasons apart from one time! This is his second season..

  • Comment posted by Lo-bit-in, today at 19:37

    how can anyone accuse the spuds of being selfish they have never taken a trophy from anyone ever and never will.

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 19:36

    Someone wants a pay out!!!

  • Comment posted by Micaley68 , today at 19:35

    Trying ever so hard to get out of Spurs, you love to see it!

  • Comment posted by One and Only Utd, today at 19:35

    Gone by Monday

    • Reply posted by Sunofabeach412, today at 19:38

      Sunofabeach412 replied:
      I certainly hope so!

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 19:33

    It’s not about mentality of players. It’s about quality.
    Spurs still have the same rubbish defence that they’ve had for years now.

    The best teams build success on a strong defence.

    Simple as that.

    • Reply posted by poeticlicence, today at 19:35

      poeticlicence replied:
      That’s his point - he can’t build the team the way he needs to because of the owners

