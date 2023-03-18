Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Caernarfon Town have picked up just one point from their last three matches

Caernarfon Town have parted company with manager Huw Griffiths.

Griffiths, appointed manager in January 2020, guided the club to a Cymru Premier play-off final win last season and qualification for the Scottish Challenge Cup.

But the Canaries have endured 2022-23 frustration, failing to earn a top-six spot for the second half of the season.

Griffiths' final game in charge was Friday's 1-0 home defeat by second-from-bottom Aberystwyth Town.

Caernarfon have appointed Richard Davies as interim manager until the end of the season.