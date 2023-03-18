Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Elliott Hewitt has made 37 appearances for Mansfield this season

Defender Elliott Hewitt has signed a new Mansfield Town deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 28-year-old's contract was due to expire in June, having arrived from Grimsby on a two-year deal in 2021.

Hewitt has made 86 appearances for the Stags and helped them to the League Two play-off final last season.