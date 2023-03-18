Last updated on .From the section Football

Harvey Greenslade's goals were his first since his loan move from Bristol Rovers last month

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has praised his side after a 3-0 win at third-placed Bracknell Town in Southern Premier League South.

The win saw second-placed Truro cut the gap the leaders Weston-super-Mare to four points seven games to play.

"They had to work extremely hard and put their bodies on the line," he said.

"They showed a real will to win and togetherness and scored three quality goals as well, so in many ways it was the perfect away performance.

"We've got seven games to go and we'll just keep our heads down and keep marching forward and see where we end up."

Bracknell had won at Weston-super-Mare in midweek, but it was Truro that impressed as on-loan Bristol City forward Harvey Greenslade headed the White Tigers in front after 32 minutes.

James Hamon made an excellent save to preserve the lead soon after the restart before teenage forward Greenslade got a second after 51 minutes.

Andrew Neal completed the win with his 15th goal of the season 17 minutes from full time as City bounced back from a disappointing 3-0 loss at Merthyr Town last week.

"Every time you lose you've got to try and bounce back and win, and today that's exactly what we did," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We haven't been in tremendous form for the last six or seven games, but we're chipping away and we're trying our best, that's all we can do."