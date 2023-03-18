Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joel Cooper scored four goals as Linfield beat Newry City 7-0 to move second in the Irish Premiership table.

A dramatic finish at Solitude saw Ronan Hale's goal cancelled out by late Padraig Lynch and Joseph Moore strikes as Dungannon beat Cliftonville 2-1.

Niall McGinn grabbed a double as Glentoran defeated Carrick Rangers 4-0.

Glenavon recovered from a goal down to beat Coleraine 2-1 while a last-gasp Alan O'Sullivan goal helped Portadown earn a 2-2 draw with Crusaders.

Blues hammer Newry

Linfield's emphatic victory over Newry saw them leapfrog Cliftonville into second spot, seven points behind leaders Larne with six sets of league games remaining.

The Blues opened the scoring on four minutes, Cooper showingsome neat footwork, putting the ball through the legs of Noel Healy before firing a low drive with his favoured left foot into the bottom corner past a helpless Niall Brady in the Newry goal.

The hosts doubled their lead after 25 minutes, with Matthew Clarke on hand to nod home a Kirk Millar cross from close range at the back post.

The winger completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time with a delightful goal into the top corner after some lovely work down the right-hand channel.

The Blues had their fifth 10 minutes into the second half, with Chris McKee neatly slotting home a pinpoint Cooper pass.

McKee had his second just two minutes later after Brady spilled Jamie Mulgrew's effort, before the Linfield striker chipped the ball home.

The seventh came in the 64th minute with Cooper getting his fourth of the afternoon with a lovely curling effort from distance, leaving substitute 'keeper Shane Halpenny with no chance.

Swifts stun Reds with late show

Dungannon scored two goals in the dying minutes to stun Cliftonville and put a major dent in their hopes of securing the league title.

Hale opened the scoring on the 63rd minute after Ronan Doherty's inviting in-swinging cross was headed home by Cliftonville's top scorer to give the hosts the lead and seemingly set them on course to continue their 14-month unbeaten Premiership sequence at their home ground.

Substitute Lynch headed home in the 90th minute following a cross from Steven Scott to rescue what looked like a point for Dean Shiels' side, before fellow substitute Moore struck the winner in stoppage time to claim all three points and move them level with Newry City on 23 points.

Mayowa Animasahun came closest to opening the scoring in a quiet first-half after the full-back met James Knowles free-kick but Animasahun could not divert his effort goal-ward from six-yards out when it looked easier to score.

Hale had a chance to give Paddy McLaughlin's men the lead before the interval but the former Larne frontman could only strike the top of the crossbar from the edge of the Swifts penalty area after his effort looked destined for the top corner.

There was controversy 10 minutes from time when Kris Lowe's cross look to have struck the hand of Mayowa Animasahun's hand but Icelandic referee Hegli Jonasson waved away the Reds' protests.

Glens cruise past Carrick

Glentoran enjoyed a second convincing win over Carrick Rangers inside the space of 11 days as they ran out comfortable victors at Taylors Avenue.

Four minutes after the break, Ben Tilney was unable to properly clear Terry Devlin's cross-field pass and Conor McMenamin produced the deftest of reverse passes to send McGinn racing into the penalty area and he beat Ross Glendinning with a rising angled shot into the top corner.

McGinn doubled his and Glentoran's tally on 65 minutes when Jay Donnelly squared the ball across the face of the Carrick penalty area and McGinn took his time before drilling a shot through the legs of Glendinning.

The visitors wrapped up victory on 79 minutes when Joe Crowe's angled free kick delivery was swept home from 12 yards by defender Luke McCullough.

Terry Devlin put the gloss on Glentoran's victory on 88 minutes when he collected a pass from Junior before swivelling and blasting a crisp finish past Glendinning.

Ports earn battling draw

Portadown kept up their fight to avoid automatic relegation from the top flight thanks to O'Sullivan's late leveller against the Crues at Shamrock Park.

Paul McElroy found the net from six yards out on 33 minutes to give the hosts the lead, latching on to a pinpoint cross from Joshua Archer.

Crusaders drew level on 57 minutes when substitute Ross Clarke finished at the back post from an Ondrej Mastny parried save.

Philip Lowry's powerful curling strike inside the area was pushed out by Mastny into the path of Clarke who slotted home.

Crusaders took the lead on 76 minutes when Philip Lowry's downward header from a long ball crept past Mastny.

The Ports equalised in style on 89 minutes when substitute O'Sullivan fired home from 25 yards, his powerful strike from the edge of the box going in off the left post.

Glenavon seal comeback victory

Glenavon staged a remarkable second-half comeback to extend their winning run to three games and consign Coleraine to a fourth defeat in five at Mourneview Park.

The visitors went in front midway through the first half through Andrew Scott's first goal for the club but the Lurgan Blues roared back after the break with strikes from Matthew Fitzpatrick and sub Michael O'Connor.

Coleraine opened the scoring in the 26th minute and it's a goal which Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown won't want to see again.

The big stopper, who has been in such fine form this season, was caught in possession way out on the touchline by the alert Scott.

The little winger still had plenty to do as he raced towards goal but he held his nerve to roll the ball into an empty net for his first goal since making the switch from Larne in January.

Glenavon restored parity in the 69th minute with a goal from the club's leading scorer Fitzpatrick, with the close range finish from a super pass from sub Aaron Prendergast's inviting pass.

And Fitzpatrick turned provider for Glenavon's winner in the 69th minute, laying the ball into the path of O'Connor who blasted into the roof of the net for his first goal of the season.

Coleraine miss the chance to close the gap on the teams above them while Glenavon consolidate their claim on that all important seventh place.