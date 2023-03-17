Rangers boss Michael Beale needs to "keep a lid on the big talk" in the build up to the remaining three Old Firm derbies of the season, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Following the decision to play without away fans in the two remaining Old Firm league matches, Celtic bosses want to re-open talks over a return to bigger numbers in future, with a "reasonable" allocation that doesn't leave a tiny batch of supporters sitting in the middle of home fans. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou points to St Johnstone's cup double in 2020-21 and his experience of a salary cap in Australia as he dismisses worries about the current gulf between the Old Firm and the rest of the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman) external-link

"A very fit Alfredo Morelos is the best centre-forward Rangers have got," says former Ibrox hero Ally McCoist, who reckons the club "need to find out where his head is" before any offer of a new contract can be made. (BT Sport via Football Scotland external-link )

Ross McCrorie is disappointed not to have made the Scotland squad but the Aberdeen defender insists he will use that as a motivation to catch Steve Clarke's eye. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack needs to find the "right balance between playing and allowing his body to recover" and that may mean sitting out training sessions while away with Scotland, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

CJ Egan-Riley has admitted he was wrong about the standard of Scottish football - with the Hibs loanee agreeing that there is a skewed view in England of the game north of the Border. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong believes members of the Rugby Park squad can harness promotion memories from last season to help with their bid to survive in the top flight. (Herald) external-link

If Derek McInnes can keep Kilmarnock up, it will rank alongside any of the manager's other achievements at Aberdeen, says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd who had three spells at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link