Darwin Nunez has scored 14 times for Liverpool this season

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has pulled out of the Uruguay squad for their upcoming friendlies because of injury.

The 23-year-old forward was named in the squad for Uruguay's matches against Japan and South Korea on 24 and 28 March respectively.

Nunez will instead receive treatment at the Premier League club's training centre.

Liverpool did not specify what the injury was in their statement but reports suggest external-link it is an ankle issue.

It is thought he sustained the injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Liverpool lost 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Club America forward Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, has been named as a replacement in the Uruguay squad.